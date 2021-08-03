So Long, NSX — Acura Sends Its Supercar Out In A Blaze Of Glory With 350-Unit Type S Run: News

It may not be as flashy as some other supercars out there, but this generation Acura NSX has always had its own approach. (Images: Acura)

The Acura NSX will soon be no more.

On Monday, the automaker shared a quick look at the limited-production NSX Type S supercar that’s in the pipeline. It’s only going to 350 lucky buyers worldwide, but there’s more to the story than that. Acura is closing a chapter on the current generation NSX — the hybrid supercar it’s built since 2016. To send it out, this version promises more power, quicker acceleration, improved handling and “a more emotional driving experience”.

Over the past five years, Acura shifted more than 2,500 current NSXs worldwide. Sales are slowing, though, and now seems as good a time as any to send the five-year-old flagship out in a blaze of glory. To that end, the company says it will open up orders to interested customers on the Type S as of August 12. 300 of the limited run will go to the United States, with just 50 units divvied up throughout the rest of the world. This is also the first time Acura’s sold a Type S model outside Japan.

Full specs are not out just yet, but even through that relatively vague statement, we know what to expect. An improvement on the twin-turbo V-6 hybrid system’s 573 horsepower, as well as a 0-60 time even closer to 2.5 seconds than some folks can already manage. Expanding beyond the NSX’s fate, Acura says it “will continue to pursue sports cars in the electrified era.” As quick as this car is, it seems like the brand may have one hell of a replacement up its sleeve after this model rolls into the history books later this year.

It’s good to keep an optimistic eye to the future, but I’m still going to pour one out for the fantastic NSX.