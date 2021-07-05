You Won’t Believe How Much The Nissan Pathfinder Has Changed Over The Last 30 Years: Video

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is the fifth-generation model, and a far cry from what’s come before. (Image: Nissan)

How did the Nissan Pathfinder get here?

When we’re talking about nameplates that are multiple decades old at this point, you know there are going to be some major changes. While the old Honda Civic, say, was an economical runabout back in the early 1990s, it now brings just as much tech to the table than its larger siblings. SUVs have moved on quite a bit as well, in their explosive popularity over the years. With a new look and much more technology, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is a huge change from even the previous generation.

But just describing the changes is one thing. How about visualizing the shifts in design philosophy, styling and technology over the years? In this video, Nathan does just that. Now only do we have the brand new Nissan Pathfinder here, but he brought along his third-generation model as well. Alongside our (now sold) first-generation from 1995, we can get a better sense of where Nissan’s been and where it’s going with its 36-year-old nameplate.

To date, the Pathfinder is Nissan’s oldest SUV nameplate It’s substantially older than Armada and Murano put together, not to mention newer additions like Rogue, Rogue Sport and Kicks. Pathfinder’s also seen several fundamental changes in overall design, from body-on-frame to unibody, back to body-on-frame than back to unibody again. Old-school enthusiasts decried the company’s move away from the rugged, dirt-worthy character the name suggests to a soft, blobby three-row family hauler. Now, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder aims to put some of that right by way of its new look and, crucially, a 9-speed automatic transmission in place of the old CVT.

The new Pathfinder wears its name in bold lettering.

What do you think?

Naturally, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is still a family hauler at heart. It sits just below the Armada in Nissan’s present lineup, and brings tech like a fully-digital instrument cluster and various driver assistance features to the table. Some folks take well to the changes, while others still prefer the older, truck-based models like the first-gen WD21 or third-gen R51 platform.

What do you think? Check out the video below for a longer look at the three Pathfinders we have and join in the conversation.