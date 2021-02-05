The Refreshed 2021 Nissan Kicks Gets A Price Hike: Here Are The Details

Nissan’s entry level crossover gets a fresh face.

Across the board, pricing for the 2021 Nissan Kicks is going up as the model undergoes its first minor refresh. It’s still fairly new, having just debuted back in 2018. Now, though, the base S model starts off at $20,650 including destination.

It’s not just the base model, though — all trims are seeing a modest bump in their MSRP. Mind you, the front-wheel drive Kicks is a fairly affordable crossover to begin with. Nissan’s not pricing it out of contention here against competitors like the Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR, among others. The mid-range SV trim, for example, comes in at $22,450. That’s a $655 increase over the 2020 model.

Finally, the 2021 Nissan Kicks SR tops out the range, with pricing from $23,090. Again, that’s a $675 increase over last year, so it’s not a huge increase. Base models get a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as automatic front and rear emergency braking and lane departure warning. Higher-end versions like the SR get some more luxuries, like LED lights all around, a leather-wrapped steering wheel as a 360-degree camera system.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks will arrive at dealers later this month.