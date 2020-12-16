2021 Nissan Murano Starts At $33,605 — Brings More Standard Safety Tech And Color Options

The 2021 Nissan Murano doesn’t bring any major changes, but does include some new colors and a special edition package. (Photos: Nissan)

If you’re in the market for a 2021 Nissan Murano, you won’t see any radical changes. The automaker included their Safety Shield 360 safety tech as standard fare in the last model year, and their midsize family crossover carries on largely unchanged. There are a few new paint colors, including Magnetic Black Pearl, Boulder Gray Pearl and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat. Mechanically, the car is identical, with price changes among the various trims being the key shift from 2020.

The base Murano S kicks off at $33,605. That includes Nissan’s $1,095 destination charge, and is a notable $780 price bump. However, for the extra money you do get Nissan Safety Shield 360, making it standard across the range. Last year, you could only get that safety equipment on SV and higher models. All-wheel drive is slightly less expensive this time, coming in as a $1,550 upgrade. Speaking of AWD, it’s an option across the entire range, regardless of trim level.

Step up to the SV, and prices start at $36,735 for the front-wheel drive model. Nissan supplanted the previous “SV Premium Package” with the “Special Edition Package.” With it, you get 20-inch Dark Charcoal alloy wheels, a dual-pane moonroof, a 360-degree camera system and heated seats that are finished in “Prima-Tex” seats. All-wheel drive on the SV bumps the price up to $38,285.

No package changes factor in for the 2021 Nissan Murano SL or Platinum trims. The pricing doesn’t increase dramatically for either trim, though. The Murano SL starts at $41,105 ($42,645 with AWD), while the Platinum starts at $45,155 ($46,705 with AWD). Neither of the two trims increase by more than $130.