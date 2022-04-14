All New Honda Civic Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid Will Be Part Of Honda’s Future Lineup – And Farewell Insight

Honda is aiming for 100-percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040, and vehicles like an all-new Honda Civic Hybrid (among others) leads the way.

Images: Honda

We will soon be seeing an all-new Honda Civic Hybrid, a next-generation Honda CR-V Hybrid, and a next generation Honda Accord Hybrid as well. These “core model” hybrids will have the next-generation hybrid systems being developed by Honda. What we will no longer see is the slow-selling Honda Insight Hybrid, as it ends production in Indiana, as the company increases production of hybrid core models.

This announcement comes weeks after Honda reaffirmed their commitment and partnership with General Motors to work side-by-side developing BEV (battery electric vehicles). Honda’s EV partnership with GM will soon be on display when the Honda Prologue debuts in 2024. You can read about Honda and GM’s partnership update (here).

“Hybrid-electric vehicles are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are a critical pathway toward Honda’s vision for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040. Making the volume leader of our core models hybrid-electric will dramatically boost electrified sales in the Honda lineup, a strategy that will be augmented by the arrival of a Civic Hybrid in the future.” Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

In April 2021, Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe outlined the company’s vision for global sales of electrified vehicles. This vision calls for 40-percent of North American sales to be battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2030. Then, he sees electrification increasing to 80-percent by 2035. Finally, becoming 100-percent battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040.

Honda is currently one of the leading automakers of hybrid vehicles, in some classes. Still, they are far behind their main competitor Toyota in midsize SUV, minivan and small SUV hybridization. There is still no mention of electrification of their Odyssee, Pilot, Passport and Ridgeline.