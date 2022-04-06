General Motors and Honda Will Build Several EVs Together – Covering Many Popular Segments

Expanding on their EV partnership, which was announced in 2020, General Motors and Honda will codevelop a series of “affordable” electric vehicles.

General Motors and Honda will base these vehicles on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology. This series is expected to go on sale in North American in 2027. Both companies will work on furthering Ultium technology. They will collaborate with EV design, building more accessible vehicles, expected to sell in the millions.

Right now, the least expensive electric vehicle sold in the United States is the base model Nissan Leaf. That vehicle is limited to a 147 mile maximum range, and it starts at $27,400. There are tax incentives available, but that’s only if you are in the right tax bracket. Besides, the low mileage of the Leaf isn’t desirable for all drivers.

What’s needed is a family (or series) of vehicles that are affordable and desirable. You can read the original cooperative announcement (here).

The power electronics of GM’s Ultium-based EVs will be integrated directly into the Ultium Drive units, reducing costs, weight and manufacturing complexity while increasing reliability. The inverter and other power electronics like the accessory power module and onboard charging module will reside within boxes such as this inside GM’s Ultium Drive units.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale. including our key markets in North America, South America and China. This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040. and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the U.S. by 2035. By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.” Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO

GM is currently working on new technologies like lithium-metal, silicon and solid-state batteries. These technologies may make future tech much less expensive. That goes along with production methods that can be used to improve and update battery cell manufacturing processes.

Honda is making progress on its all-solid-state battery technology as well. They see sold-state as the core element of future EVs.

The Honda Prologue will be the first codeveloped electric vehicle that is expected to go on sale in 2024.

“The progress we have made with GM since we announced the EV battery development collaboration in 2018, followed by co-development of electric vehicles including the Honda Prologue, has demonstrated the win-win relationship that can create new value for our customers. This new series of affordable EVs will build on this relationship. (by) leveraging our strength in the development and production of high quality, compact class vehicles.” Shinji Aoyama, Honda senior managing executive officer

By combining their resources, knowhow and worldwide capabilities, General Motors and Honda hope to accelerate tech for the masses. They stated that by combining their resources, they can outpace most automakers who go about the endeavor solo.

We should see renderings and concepts soon.

