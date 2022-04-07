All-New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Sets New Suzuka Circuit Lap Record: We Have Photos AND Video!

Images and video: Honda

Hot on the heels of the debut of the monster Toyota Corolla GR, here’s the first real look at the 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

I can’t wait to see the 2023 Honda Civic Type R in person! Just a short time ago (truly, a few days) we got to experience the reveal of the 300 horsepower Toyota Corolla GR. Not to be outdone, here’s the all-new Honda Civic Type R. Information is limited right now, but we finally get to see the Type R without a ton of camouflage. Still, it would be nice to just see the damn thing in its proper sheet metal.

On paper, the previous Honda Civic Type R was a beast. It made 306 horsepower and 295 lb-feet of torque. It was front-wheel drive, but it obliterated many AWD and RWD cars at the track. Still, the previous generation Type R is a different vehicle than this 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

I would like to on record and say that the Type R’s little brother, the Si, is a fantastic ride. Unfortunately, it looks a bit boring to some. On top of that, the amenities are not what I would call “class-leading.” Some fans were disappointed. Hopefully, the new Honda Civic Type R will please fans to the core. If you’re not into the design, you have to be interested in its blistering performance.

It just broke a track record.

“The all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R has set a new track record for a front-wheel drive car at the legendary Suzuka Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. During final performance testing and evaluation, the new Civic Type R lapped the Suzuka’s 3.6-mile figure-8 configuration in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds.” Honda

The images you are seeing, and the video posted below are from the Suzuka race track in Japan. Honda has a close connection to this track. This famous race circuit just had its lap record smashed, by the 2023 Civic Type R. Something tells me that this thing is stinkin’ fast!

Check out this in-car view!