World Debut Video: 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Is the Ultimate AWD 300 Horsepower Hot Hatch!

Toyota shocks the world with a 300-horsepower all-wheel-drive 2023 Toyota Corolla GR hot hatch! Why is it shocking? Tommy goes hand-on with the car to show us all of the details first.

It’s shocking because it’s a traditional hot hatch recipe that has nothing to do with electrification or autonomous driving. Toyota took their latest high-tech turbocharged 3-cylinder 1.6-liter engine, turned up the boost to the tune of 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. They connected it to a manual transmission and a GR-Four all-wheel-drive system. All of this is packaged in a Corolla hatchback with a wide-body stance. This is practically a world rally championship (WRC) car for the streets.

OK, not exactly a WRC car. The new Corolla GR joins the Yaris GR hot hatch (which is available overseas) that is more closely related to the new Yaris WRC racing cars. No matter, this is a very exciting proposition for all hot hatch performance enthusiasts in the United States and beyond.

Check out the video below as Tommy shows us the car up close and personal.