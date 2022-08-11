Acura Teases Its Upcoming Electric SUV with Precision EV Concept

We just have this photo to go on for now, but more is coming up next week.

Welcome to the future — at least, that’s what Acura is trying to build up here. The company teased its ‘Precision EV Concept’ Wednesday, in a buildup to a more detailed reveal during Monterey Car Week. Honda, as all automakers, is in the midst of its transition toward fully electric models, and this is our first glimpse at their luxury division’s first bespoke electric car set to arrive as a 2024 model.

By 2040, the company says, it will only sell emissions-free vehicles, either powered by hydrogen or the latest available battery technology.

A model showing the layout of GM’s Ultium chassis, battery pack and drive units. (Image: General Motors)

Naturally, Acura did not provide any additional information today beyond showing the image. We do know, however, that the automaker plans to debut two “large-sized EV models using GM’s Ultium batteries” within the next year or so. One will come from Honda (the Prologue), while the other is coming from the Acura brand. The two automakers have been working together since announcing their strategic alliance in 2020, and these cars will actually roll out from General Motors assembly plants.

GM, for its part, will reportedly build Acura’s forthcoming EV at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, where they are also building the Cadillac Lyriq. Whether that means that the Japanese automaker’s new EVs will share a platform with the Lyriq (rather than just the battery pack) and incorporate technologies like Super Cruise, or bring their own adaptations to the mix, is not 100% clear just yet.

More to come

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait for more information. Acura will release further details on August 18.

