Here’s Another Teaser of the All-New, All-Electric 2024 Honda Prologue

Honda Prologue rendering (Images: Honda)

Here’s the latest styling, completed at the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles, of the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue.

Not only do we get another glance of the upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue, Honda is also giving us a peek at their upcoming e:Architecture, which will debut in models in 2026. Working with General Motors (GM) has allowed Honda to speed up research and development time, while saving on investment costs.

Honda is now laying out an outline of their next few years regarding EV development. They have a global goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In that time, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a volume of 2 million units.

In North America, Honda has laid out a timeline of EV introductions based on three phases leading to 2030.

This is what they basically stated, in 2024, Honda will begin sales of the Honda Prologue, which was co-developed with GM. In 2026, Honda will begin production and sales of Honda models based on the new Honda e:Architecture. As of 2027, Honda will begin production and sales of a new series of affordable EVs, based on a new vehicle architecture co-developed with GM.

“We announced a plan two years ago, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM. What will result is not just a more efficient process, but a great looking new vehicle, the Honda Prologue. Our dealers are excited about Prologue and the fact that it is just the first volume Honda EV, with more Honda engineered EVs we will begin building in North America coming to market in 2026.” Mamadou Diallo, Vice President of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

There’s more: Honda says a new dealership facility design will provide dealers with a modular and flexible space reflecting changes in the way customers shop for and purchase vehicles. There will be an increase of EV charging stations that dealers will be required to install based on their expected EV. Honda will take a “tiered approach” dealerships in the near future, allowing them to determine the best timing for updates and upgrades.

Honda is planning to sell around 500,000 EVs in the United States by 2030.

