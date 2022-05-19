News: The 2023 Toyota Sienna Is Celebrating Its 25th Birthday In Style

What better way to celebrate 25 years of sales success than with a 2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition. The Sienna minivan is now in its fourth generation. Toyota says the company sold over 2.2-million Siennas over the last 25 years. The newest Sienna can only be had with a 245-horsepower Hybrid powertrain that can deliver up to 36 MPG combined. These are all impressive numbers.

Here is what the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary looks like. Please stay tuned for much about this new Toyota and many others as TFLcar goes to Plano, Texas at the end of this month. We plan to bring you many in-person videos of the latest Toyota vehicles from this event.

In the meantime, here is a new Toyota Sienna minivan (at the track) drag racing against a Honda Odyssey. Why not!