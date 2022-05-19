The Mazda CX-90 & CX70 Crossover SUVs Are Coming – Here’s What We Know

Image: Mazda

We expect to see the Mazda CX-90 (replacing the CX9) first, then the smaller CX-70. Both will sport the new turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine.

First: (later this year), we expect to see the three-row Mazda CX-90, later on, the two-row version (the CX-70) will hit our market. Depending on market and supply conditions, we may progressively work up to more than one powertrain. Nothing has been officially announced, but we know that the turbocharged inline six-cylinder that Mazda has developed can work with a hybrid powertrain. On top of that, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is being developed. Currently, the Mazda CX-60‘s plug-in system produces a total of 323 horsepower and 369 lbs-feet of torque. The CX-60 is available in Europe, and it’s paired with a 17.8-kWh battery pack and has an all-electric range of 39 miles.

That PHEV powertrain may find its way into the Mazda CX-90, CX-70 and, possibly the even smaller CX-50.

This is the Mazda CX-60. It’s not available for our market (yet), but we expect the styling to be similar in the Mazda CX-90 and CX-70. (Image: Mazda)

The bottom line is, Mazda is using this new powerplants to leapfrog their current electrification level. In the United States, hybrids and PHEVs are a huge step. If you were wondering about the Skyactiv-X compression-ignition, or the diesel options. I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The CX-90 is expected to appear before the end of 2022. Hopefully, Mazda will give the CX-30 EV the improvements it needs to be more competitive by then.

Right now, we are in the middle of a huge shift for the small automaker. They are adding a ton of new names, replacements and powertrains to the mix. We are expecting great things from Mazda, and it all starts with their most popular vehicles…