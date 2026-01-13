(Images: Mazda)

Mazda’s most popular SUV is getting a major update for 2026, and a higher price tag.

For nearly a decade, the current Mazda CX-5 has been the automaker’s cash cow, even as it introduced new SUVs to the lineup like the CX-30, CX-50 and CX-70/CX-90. In terms of sheer volume, the CX-5 accounts for more than 25% of all Mazda sales in the U.S., with last year’s figures picking up by a whopping 36% (in a year that was slightly down for the brand as a whole). Now, there’s a new CX-5 coming for the 2026 model year, and Mazda just announced formal pricing for its most popular SUV.

I hope you’re sitting down, because a freshly styled CX-5 with some major tech updates is, shocker, more expensive. Depending on the trim, pricing is going up between $940 and $3,310, with the top-end Premium Plus trim finally eclipsing the $40K mark, with destination bringing the price up to at least $40,485. At the base end, the CX-5 2.5 S S kicks things off at $31,485.

Overall, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 is four inches longer than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase for better second-row legrom, to start. Beyond that, the third-generation model evolves the exterior styling, and Mazda is finally ditching the old rotary dial-based MazdaConnect system for a modern touchscreen-based approach, with Google Built-in and the Gemini AI assistant.

Here’s a more direct pricing breakdown:

Trim (2.5 S models) 2026 MSRP (incl. destination)* Key features S (base) $31,485 12.9″ infotainment, wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 8-speaker audio, Google Built-in Select $33,485 Auto-folding/heated door mirrors, tinted glass, frameless rearview mirror, wirless charging, wireless CarPlay/AA Preferred $35,745 19″ wheels, power liftgate, Active Driving display, power-adjustable driver’s seat Premium $38,395 “Signature” LED lights, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, power-adjustable passenger seat, 12-speaker Bose audio Premium Plus $41,385 15.6″ infotainment, hands-free power liftgate, more ADAS features, 360-degree camera *Mazda’s destination fee is $1,495 ($1,540 in Alaska).

Mazda usually includes a couple no-cost color options, though most of the range brings an added premium. Staples of Mazda’s lineup like Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray and Polymetal Gray are staying, while Rhodium White and Aero Gray are also available. All these colors will cost you an extra $595.

One thing that isn’t changing with the 2026 Mazda CX-5, for the time being, is the engine. All launch models are the “2.5 S” version, which brings the familiar 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine to the table. That powertrain puts out 187 horsepower , mating up to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Weirdly, Mazda decided to drop the turbocharged version of this engine with a much heftier 256 horsepower, with no direct mention of whether we’ll see it again.

Mazda did say, however, that a CX-5 Hybrid model is on the way. We don’t know much about it yet, except that it will be an in-house hybrid system (rather than the RAV4-based setup we get with the CX-50 Hybrid). That will probably serve as the more powerful (not to mention fuel efficient) option, though it’s unclear whether you’ll still get turbo-like performance. It’s unclear how much Mazda will charge for the CX-5 Hybrid, though at least we have a better idea with the gas model’s price range.

When it does arrive later on, I would expect the CX-5 Hybrid model to pack a price tag somewhere in the mid-$30K to mid-$40K range, though we will have to wait and see.