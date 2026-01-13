2026 Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary Edition Adds In Heritage Touches At a More Reasonable Price

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

Jeep continues to roll out 12 months of special editions with this 85th Anniversary Wrangler.

Over the past eight decades, the Jeep Wrangler and its ancestors have become an institution, more than just a capable off-roader. Now, as part of its yearlong plan to celebrate its flagship, Jeep is rolling out another special model. This time, after the Wrangler 392-based Moab at the Whitecap, we have the 85th Anniversary edition, with the straightforward name giving away what it’s all about.

There’s one word that truly sums up the Wrangler 85th Anniversary’s pitch, and that’s plaid. We’ve seen plaid accents on a few concepts in the past, but now you’re actually able to get it on a production model. This special edition also includes Steel Oxide-painted 17-inch wheels, body-color fender flares, bronze tow hooks and blue 85th Anniversary badges and decals throughout. You also get the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (no surprises there), putting out 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

Based on the Sport S, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary helps keep the price point down, with this model running $710 more than a comparatively specced model with the Convenience Group and Alpine audio system (both of which come standard on the anniversary variant). The 85th Anniversary further gets standard tinted windows, a Gorilla Glass windshield, LED lights all around, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and adaptive cruise control.

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary edition will set you back $48,295 including Jeep’s $1,995 destination fee. You can also get it on the Gladiator pickup, where it will cost you $47,815 (or $1,005 more than the similarly equipped Sport S).

Jeep says it will introduce more 85th Anniversary models as the year goes on, while we still have nine more “drops” as part of the brand’s 2026 “Twelve 4 Twelve” campaign.