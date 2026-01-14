New 2027 Ford Bronco RTR Rolls into Detroit Packing Two Levels of Off-Road Performance

(Images: Ford/RTR Vehicles)

There’s a new Ford Bronco RTR hitting this year’s Detroit Auto Show.

The Ford Bronco is already a solidly capable off-road rig out of the box, but how many owners are actually going to leave it at that? Hardly any, and that’s where Ford’s partnership with RTR Vehicles comes in. There’s a new Bronco RTR in town, and it’s packing some notable upgrades over your standard Bronco, and comes available with two levels of performance based on whether or not you want the Sasquatch Package.

Standard, this 2027 Bronco RTR comes packing a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. That’s good for the same 300 horsepower as usual, but RTR Vehicles adds in a software-based anti-lag technology. That will maintain turbo boost while the driver is off the throttle, improving response and making it easier for drivers to manage changing terrain without having to spool the turbo back up, as you’d need in deep sand. The RTR also gets an upgraded 1,000-watt cooling fan, borrowed from the Bronco Raptor.

Other standard features on the Bronco RTR include 33-inch rugged-terrain tires, high-clearance suspension and a wider track over the standard Bronco. If you’re looking for even more capability, you’ll still be able to spec the RTR with the Sasquatch package. Doing so brings in larger 35-inch Goodyear tires, as well as Ford’s HOSS 3.0 suspension system with Fox internal bypass shocks — a feature that you could formerly only get with the Badlands trim.

The 2027 Bronco RTR, in particular, gets a new-style grille, signature lighting and Hyper Lime accents. The lime color stands out against the Avalanche Gray paint, which RTR shares with the Mustang RTR.

At the moment, it’s still unclear exactly how much the new Bronco RTR will cost. Based on the 2026 model, though, it’s likely we’re looking at a starting point just over $50,000. Pricing information should be available closer to October, when the order books actually open. From there, sales of the 2027 Ford Bronco RTR will actually kick off in January, though this rig will appear at the King of the Hammers next month in Johnson Valley, California, where RTR Vehicles developed, honed and tested this new model.