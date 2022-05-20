Ken Block Will Take On the 2022 Pikes Peak Hill Climb in An AWD, Mid-Engine 911 That Makes 1,400 Horsepower – Welcome the HOONIPIGASUS!

BBi Autosport teamed up with Hoonigan and Ken Block to build an absolute animal, the 1,400 horsepower – the Hoonipigasus.

It’s really not much of a 911, even though it was based on the 964-geneation Porsche 911, a majority of the vehicle was specially prepared for the race. That includes moving the 4.0-liter flat-six forward making it a “mid-engine” layout. Block’s Hoonipigasus is competing at this year’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb in the Pikes Peak Open (PPO) class.

The Hoonipigasus weighs just over 2,200 lbs.



Our friend, and the former Stig from Top Gear USA Paul Gerrard will be competing this year too!

It’s painted in homage to the popular 1971 Le Mans racing “Pink Pig.” That car was one of the fastest at the race, but it was pulled after an accident. Despite that, it adorned many walls on a variety of posters. Obviously, Hoonigan and Block are expecting to achieve better results. Funny fact: the Hoonipigasus may make more than double the horsepower of the original Pink Pig.

BBI has already achieved eight podium and 5 class wins at Pikes Peak.

The Pikes Peal Hill Climb has been running since 1916, and it’s one of the oldest continually running races in the United States. While it has evolved over the years, it’s still one of the most challenging races of its kind. This year’s race is 12/42 miles long, with 156 turns and it ends at an elevation of 14,115 feet.

The 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place on Sunday, June 26th.