Introducing the Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster: MBZ’s “Entry-Level” Offering

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Sporting a similar mechanical makeup as the recently introduced Mercedes-AMG C43, the Mercedes-AMG SL43 packs a graceful punch.

Powered by a 381 horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, the Mercedes-AMG SL43 can produce an addition 14 hp for brief periods of time. Thanks to their Formula 1 racing-derived electric gas turbo, along with a belt -driven, 48-volt starter/generator, 0 to 60 MPH should be under five-seconds. This setup makes 369 lb-ft of torque, and it’s fed through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Going back to that unique turbocharging system, it’s truly the SL43’s party trick.

A thin electric motor, measuring just four centimetres, is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. This drives the shaft of the turbocharger directly. and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive in the conventional way. As a result, the combustion engine reacts even more spontaneously to accelerator pedal commands. and the overall driving experience is more dynamic. In addition, the electrification of the turbocharger enables higher torque at low revs. Mercedes-Benz

The SL55 and SL63 Roadsters are hitting the U.S. market, and both of those are powered by 4.0-liter, Bi-Turbo V8s. If the SL43 comes to our market, the styling and performance will be a bit different than its big brothers. In terms of styling, the front and rear ends will have unique tweaks (including a unique exhaust pipe design). Colors and wheels, along with interior components are unique to the Mercedes-AMG SL43.

Entry-level pricing is still steep, unless you compare the SL43 to other high-end roadsters. Prices start at 118708.45 Euros, which currently translates to about $124,538.00. We will provide more coverage once the U.S. version of the SL43 debuts.

