2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 Debuts With 402-HP

Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled the 2023 AMG C43 performance luxury compact sedan which, according to the German automaker, is the most powerful and efficient vehicle in its class. Its direct rivals include the BMW 340i xDrive and the Audi S4 and is based on the fifth-generation C-Class sedan launched for 2021.

Packed with Formula 1-derived technologies, the new C43 will come powered by a hand-built 2.0-liter inline-four with a series production-first electric exhaust-gas turbo. The new tech allows for better overall response across the rev range. Total output comes to 402 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. An additional 13 hp is generated thanks to an improved belt-driven starter generator operated by the 48-volt electrical system. Fuel economy figures have not been released but Mercedes says the combination of the 48-volt electrical and turbocharging systems contribute significantly towards efficiency.

Only one transmission is offered, a 9-speed automatic that’s linked to the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. Mercedes points out this is a rear-biased system, meaning a front/rear torque distribution of 31/69. Other notable performance systems include a the excellent AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping, and standard rear-axle steering which can operate at speeds of up to 37 mph in the AMG Dynamics setting. As with similar systems, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels for better overall steering and maneuverability. Also standard is the three-stage AMG parameter steering that can adapt to the chosen driving program. When in Sport and Sport+ settings for example, drivers will enjoy greater steering feedback. Mercedes claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, though this increases to 165 mph with the optional 19- or 20-inch wheels. A set of 18-inch wheels are standard.

Like with all AMG vehicles, the 2023 C43’s exterior boasts several AMG-specific styling elements, including an extremely cool radiator grille featuring chrome vertical struts, a special front bumper, air intakes, side sill panels, and a rear bumper with what Mercedes describes as having a “diffuser-look.” A pair of round twin tailpipes complete the design.

Inside, you’ll find the familiar MBUX infotainment system contained within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch touchscreen. A head-up display is optional, as is the Track Pace data logger for track day events. This software measures critical data such as speed, acceleration, steering angle, and brake pedal actuation ten times per second during driving. A lap and sector times display is also included. Additional (and likely pricey) options are two unique AMG Night Packages, the AMG Performance Studio Package, a carbon fiber pack, and brand-specific performance seats. Those seeking even more luxurious comfort will definitely want to check the box for goodies like a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, quad-zone automatic climate control, a panorama roof, and acoustic glass. Standard items include AMG seats in black MB-Tex and Microfiber with read contrast stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, and sport pedals.

Unlike the AMG EQS, the new AMG C43 still requires good old-fashioned gasoline.

U.S. market sales are due to get underway later this year and pricing will be announced closer to that time.