Study Finds: Colorado Ranks Fifth in the U.S. for Charging Your Electric Vehicle

Colorado is the fifth easiest state in America to charge your electric vehicle, with 261.52 charging stations per million!

The state of Colorado is one of the easiest places to charge an electric vehicle. Despite having a much smaller population than many other, lower ranking states, the infrastructure is growing at a surprising rate. TFL Studios, one of the largest automotive production networks on YouTube, has tested several EVs in Colorado. Over a decade, we’ve seen massive growth in the statewide availability of charging stations.

The entire country is still way behind what is needed for city dwellers and suburban neighborhoods to have a sufficient grid to utilize.

We were surprised to see Vermont ranked number-one with the most electric charging stations per capita. They have 480 electric charging points per million people in the state. Oddly, California ranked third, and Louisiana ranked last with 30.49 charge points per million.

This study comes from Forbs Advisor, who compiled their data based on all 50-states.

“The electric car industry is growing at a rapid pace for numerous reasons, including rising gas prices, as well as electric vehicles being an eco-friendlier mode of transport. However, these findings offer a fascinating insight into the disparity between states when it comes to accessibility for drivers of electric vehicles.” Forbs Advisor

Remember: Colorado is attempting to become an all-EV state by 2040. Announced in January of 2019, the state is hoping to lead the way in sustainable, cleaner energy. Over the past ten-years, and especially the past three, we’ve seen immense growth statewide. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and all-electric, or battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales have rapidly increased.

