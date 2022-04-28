Stick-Shift Lovers Rejoice: Here’s the 2023 Toyota Supra Manual! 

Hot on the heels of the 2023 Nissan Z, the 2023 Toyota Supra will now have a manual transmission option. Thank the automotive gods!

We all begged for it, and now we are fortunate to get the 2023 Toyota Supra with a manual transmission. Toyota calls their new (optional) transmission, the six-speed “intelligent Manual Transmission,” or iMT. In addition to the manual transmission news, all 3.0-liter models will have an active rear sport differential – standard.

The manual transmission will be offered only with the six-cylinder 3.0, not the four-cylinder 2.0-liter.

Ever since it’s reintroduction in 2019, the Toyota Supra has been woefully deficient of one important option, a manual transmission. This was a difficult pill to swallow for Supra enthusiasts. Being that it’s based on a BMW powertrain, it was odd that they did not include the BMW’s manual transmission. Now, that’s been remedied. The manual transmission will be available on GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and a limited A91-MT Edition models.

The A91-MT Edition limited to 500 units for the U.S. Market, comes in two exclusive exterior colors (Matte White and CU Later Gray) with a unique Cognac leather trimmed interior. It has special badging and an upgraded, 12-speaker, acoustically tuned premium JBL sound system. On top of that, it has unique, forged 19-inch Frozen Gunmetal Gray wheels.

Of course there is the old argument about overall performance. We all know that automatic transmissions, and dual clutch transmissions provide faster shifts and better track times. Unfortunately, neither of these transmission options give you the visceral feel of a manual transmission. Fewer than 4-percent of automobiles sold in the United States have a manual transmission option.

No manual for you (2.0)!

All 2023 Toyota Supra manuals still come with the turbocharged, 382 horsepower, 3.0-liter I6 that makes 367 lb.-ft. of torque. They did not neuter the power – like other automakers. Unfortunately, the 2.0-liter I4 will not have a manual option. Things could change. Toyota added a cool rev-match system.

The newly developed 6-speed manual gearbox also features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). (It has been) programmed with new software that prioritizes sporty performance When upshifting. the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release on downshifts. software has been fine-tuned for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Sport mode. Toyota

No additional specifications, pricing or delivery dates have been. Toyota did say that they will include a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. This features a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction.

Stay tuned for more!

