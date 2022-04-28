The All-New 2023 Acura Integra Will Arrive at Dealerships Early June With a Starting Price of $30,800 

Images: Acura

Based on the Honda Civic, the all-new 2023 Acura Integra is a more luxurious hatchback, with an available 6-speed manual transmission.

The all-new 2023 Acura Integra represents the newest entry-level offering for the brand. With a starting price of $30,800 for the base model, it appears to be a value leader in the segment. All 2023 Integras get the 10.2-inch all-digital cockpit instrument cluster, and there’s an available head-up display with user-selectable content ( only on the A-Spec with Technology Package). There’s an available nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Qi-compatible wireless charging, and a 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D audio system is available with the A-Spec with Technology Package.

The Integra A-Spec (with Technology Package), equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, will have an MSRP of $35,800.

This is the first factory turbocharged Integra. It features a 200 horsepower 1.5-liter VTEC that makes 192 lb.-ft. of torque. Sport-tuned suspension, with an Adaptive Damper System is available on the Integra A-Spec with Technology Package. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) comes standard. There is no all-wheel drive (AWD), or sedan option.

Introducing the new Acura Maintenance Program

Adding peace of mind and lower cost of ownership for all 2023 model Acura customers is the new Acura Maintenance Program1 which covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by the vehicle’s Maintenance Minder system, performed at a participating Acura dealership for the first two years or 24,000 miles2, whichever comes first. The complimentary program includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotations and multi-point inspections and is also fully transferrable to subsequent owners while active.

The Integra also comes with three years of AcuraLink services at no additional extra cost.

All-New 2023 Acura Integra Pricing

2023 Acura Integra Transmission MSRP MSRP Incl. D&H Integra CVT $30,800 $31,895 Integra A-Spec® CVT $32,800 $33,895 Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package CVT $35,800 $36,895 Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package 6MT $35,800 $36,895

We can’t wait to see (and experience) this vehicle in person. Stay tuned!