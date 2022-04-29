The Mercedes-Benz T-Class is One Step Closer to a Proper Mercedes Minivan – But Will It Come Here?

There is no word from the automaker if the Mercedes-Benz T-Class will come to the United States, but we think it should.

With a length of 177-inches, the Mercedes-benz T-Class is tiny compared with minivans sold in the U.S. For instance, the 2022 Toyota Sienna is about 204-inches long. Still, there will be a variant of the T-Class that will allow for up to seven seats. It is low-slung too. At 22-inches, loading items should be easier than most vehicles. The side doors are conventional sliding doors, but there are two options for the rear door. You can either get a standard liftgate, or a cargo-style side-by-side. Those doors can open up to 180-degrees, like its bigger brother the Mercedes-Benz Metris.

The interior of the Mercedes-benz T-Class looks functional, but not as luxurious as some of the models U.S. consumers are familiar with.

Add to that that its footprint is closer to a compact car’s dimensions, and you have a small, utilitarian van.

It’s not exactly powerful. Based on a Renault Kangaroo platform, the T-Class there are a pair of gas and diesel engines available. The most powerful diesel offered (the T180d) makes 116 horsepower and 199 lbs-feet of torque. In terms of their most powerful gas engine, (the T180) makes 131 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The T-Class comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, but a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is available.

Prices start at about $31,000 – but it’s currently a Europe-only vehicle. Mercedes-Benz is in process building up their EV portfolio worldwide, but they have yet to mention small vehicles in the United States. With that being said, this platform will be able to be electrified.

From 2025 onwards, all new vehicle architectures will be exclusively electric. Customers will thus have a choice of a fully electric alternative for each model. As a result, sustainability is a key aspect of vehicle development. The T‑Class platform has therefore been designed with powertrain flexibility in mind, enabling both combustion engines and a battery-electric drive to be used. Following on the heels of the eVito, eSprinter, EQV and the upcoming eCitan, the future EQT7 (currently still in development) completes the electric van line-up and will enable Mercedes‑Benz to offer both business and private customers an alternative electric version in all van categories – from the small van to the large van. Mercedes-Benz

There are a variety of different family haulers that are available in the United States, but we still don’t have a proper Mercedes-Benz minivan. If there is enough demand for something like the T-Class, the higher-ups may be persuaded to bring it here. As of now, it’s only available overseas.