The Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition is Available Online For Reservations – First Come, First Served.

Images: Maserati

The Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition is a special version of their mid-level crossover – with lots of unique upgrades.

The Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition is available online only, with unique features like 21-inch Pegaso machine polished aluminum wheels. You also get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium 14-speaker Sonus Faber Sound System and Adaptive Air Suspension with Skyhook damping.

You can find additional technical information on the Grecale (here).

Just for reference, the 2023 Maserati Grecale GT offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder unit with 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. That’s the base model. The Modena makes 325 horsepower and it’s hooked up to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The Grecale goes up against vehicles like the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5, and its cousin, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and, maybe the Tonale.

Reservations cost $500 for each color configuration of the Limited Edition Grecale Modena.

Reserve your exclusive Limited Edition Grecale Modena today through the online reservation process. Become a part of Maserati History in four easy steps: choose your color, choose your participating dealer, enter your information, and confirm your reservation agreement. Limitations may apply. Maserati

While the new Grecale is not yet in dealerships, we’re giving you an exclusive opportunity to reserve a Grecale Modena Limited Edition. It will only be available online and only in limited numbers, so this offer is first-come, first-reserved. Don’t miss your moment to make the ultimate style statement. Maserati

If you are interested in the Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition, you can head (here) for reservations.

We have yet to drive the vehicle, but it looks promising on paper. Also, I have to include the Trofeo, if you’re a sucker for power. Using a detuned MC20 powerplant, that 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 makes 523 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. Considering the diminutive size of the Grecale, it might be a rocket.

Check out this video of the Grecale’s cousin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale.