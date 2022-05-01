Ask Nathan: The All-New 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV, I’m Scared of Switching to EV and More Nathan Hate?

This is the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, but it shares its platform with the upcoming Dodge Hornet PHEV. (Image: Alfa Romeo)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

The 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV (plug in hybrid) is coming!

I am switching to an EV for work, but I’m kind of scared. Help!

New, and rather unusual hate – for yours truly.

The first question comes from a FCA/Stellantis fan who heard a rumor about the 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) there’s a 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV?

Hi Nathan. Thanks for answering my last question about the Dodge Charge EV. Now I want to know if the rumor about the 2023 Dodge Hornet EV is for real?

– NighSquirrel000

This image comes from AutoBlog,com and autopareri.com

A: The answer appears to be – yes. It looks like we will get a 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV.

Keep in mind: with the supply shortage and world events, an official debut has yet to be announced. The 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV, might be delayed. With that being said, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the vehicle’s existence to Automotive News. Slated to debut in August of 2022, it may pop up at the Speed Week celebration which takes place during the Dream Cruise nights.

It’s based on the SCCS platform (Small Common Components and Systems platform) which is shared with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale. If you look at the images above, you’ll see a leaked photo of the front end of the Hornet. Also, there’s a shot of the interior. Both are pretty fuzzy, but you can easily see the Alfa Romeo Tonale resemblance.

The Tonale is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine along with a 90 kW electric motor. Total output is 272 horsepower and, paired with a 15.5 kWh battery, it can go up to 30 miles on electric power. Now, we don’t know what the output or capability of the 2023 Dodge Hornet PHEV will be, but it’s safe to assume it may not be as powerful. On the other hand, it may be even more thrifty.

One thing we do know, it represents the first of many Stellantis vehicles based on the SCCS platform. Soon, they will have a multitude of PHEV in their stable.

The next question comes from a viewer who has to make the jump from a gas vehicle to an electric – for work.

Q: (Via Facebook) Hi there! I work as a traveling medical advisor for hospital equipment, and my employer is switching us to electric cars.

So sometimes I watch your videos with my brother. You are definately the witty one;D

He pointed put that you are the only one of the guys who actually owns an electric car. The rest just play with them for a few months. But your family uses one every day for a while. I know that you advocate for electric cars in certain circumstances too.

This June, my company is switching from the Nissan Altima to the Volkswagen ID.4. It’s kind of staggering that they will purge the fleet and switch within days. But that’s what they say they going to do. My office is already setting up level 2 charges in the parking lot. So I guess they’re serious.

We get to use our cars for personal use as long as we log our miles. This has saved me a lot of money in possible payments and insurance. I only live a few minutes for my office so I have it easy. My coworkers live up to 25 miles away. But that’s just a few.

My company is based near Santa Clarita, California and we drive less than 300 miles a week. Every day in traffic and work, I drive about 25 miles give or take. My boss said that they are thinking about setting up our houses with level 2 chargers. But he wants to see how we do with level 1 chargers first.

I’m trying to get my head around the reasons why this big change is necessary. Our Altimas are only a few years old and only one has given us any problems. I guess I don’t understand the business case for my company to do this. And I am a little nervous about running out of power or having the thing shut down for no reason.

Can you explain this to me?

Sarah

A: Hi Sarah.

Judging by what you’ve said, your company may be able to save a lot of money by switching to EVs. Powering up electric vehicles is far less expensive than gasoline. There are very few moving parts in an EV, and maintenance (like fluids and filters) is unnecessary. On top of that, you business may be getting a variety of different subsidies’, or other benefits from the state. With such low miles driven, electric vehicles can make good business sense.

As for your Level I charger: I totally get what your boss is saying. If you top off at work with the Level II charger, powering up your vehicle at home on the Level I charger should be a breeze. That’s provided that you don’t come home with an empty battery. If that’s the case, it can take up to 50-hours to fully charge an ID.4; however, that can be easily avoided. In two years of owning a Nissan Leaf EV, I’ve rarely had to charge it under 15-percent. Usually, it has more than half a battery, and it’s topped off overnight.

In your case, if you struggle to get enough charge at home, installing a level II charger would be a good idea.

Finally: reliability. Like other cars, electric cars can break down. Fortunately, they are proving to be pretty reliable. Part of that goes back to what I was saying about fewer moving parts. Despite the high-tech goodies, they are fairly simple.

All in all, I think that you will enjoy your time with your EV. There will be a slight learning curve, but it may surprise you in the end.

The last question comes from a few people who are angry about my attire – and my… “makeup!?”

First up, an email regarding my gloves that I wear when my hands are cold.

(He also added some nasty comments on YouTube for good measure).

Q: Subject: Nathan Gloves

I’ve watched TFL, and all other channels, for the last 10 years.

Unfortunately, If i see another video with Nathan wearing winter gloves with the fingers cut out as drivers gloves (or any gloves for that matter ) I will probably just unsubscribe. It makes me and all other viewers uncomfortable. It’s weird.

Thanks

John O

Next, from YouTube – a comment about my gloves AND makeup…

(Via: YouTube) From: Jeeps are done

Nice jeep. And lol nice gloves and makeup. You look ridiculous. Lmfao

Finally: this sweet comment from Twitter

(Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) No one cares!

Why bother reviewing Jeeps when no one cares? Loser.

B Marley BVM

A: Wow guys, you made my week.

Normally, I skip over and/or laugh off dull-witted comments. Oddly, most of these center around gloves, and the other one was too good to pass up. Allow me to address the ugly gloves first:

No excuse for my fashion sense- it’s always poor; however, I have a hard time understanding why wearing gloves when I’m cold is such an issue. Not only that, but my right hand, which was crushed in 1996, sometimes acts up when temperatures drop. It comes and goes, which I attribute to age. To prevent it from contracting and throbbing while I film, keeping it warm helps.

Excuses aside, I may have a way to make you feel less uncomfortable. I suggest you buy a set of ugly gloves, set them aflame (with my photo attached) and do a voodoo dance to replenish your broken spirit. Please video that, and send it to us. It’s the least you can do.

Now, about wearing makeup:

Even a pound of foundation and eyeliner can’t hide my manliness. I admit to wearing wigs for content (commercials), and I did dress in drag when I lost a bet to Andre about eight years ago. Still, the only makeup I wore was the one you mom asked me to wear.

“No one cares!” – or do they?:

Hi again Mr. Marley. You and your (at least) three accounts have followed TFL Studios’ channels for a very long time. Out of boredom, I began to track your viewership, comments and your various social media engagements. That’s based on your account, and the others that I’m aware of.

Honestly, you need to do a better job with these other accounts – they’re far too transparent.

Anyway, just in 2022, you’ve commented on over 100 videos just on YouTube. That indicates interest.

On Twitter, your fake accounts have asked, or commented about 31 times this year. I guess you “care.”

On Instagram and Facebook, I’ve seen you pop up dozens of times in 2022.

You have been with TFL for a decade, so I’m guessing that we play an important part of your life. As such, I think we can all assume that when you say, “no one cares,” you’re actually saying, “I truly care.”

Finally, when you call me a “loser,” don’t you think that you mean, “Nathan – I love you?”

Food for thought!

