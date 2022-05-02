(Video) Actually NOT Boring! This Old Lexus Bargain Is FULL Of Crazy Gadgets & Gizmos (2005 Lexus LS 430)

Nathan Adlen
Image: Lexus

The 2005 Lexus LS 430 represents the third generation of the LS – and despite it being boring for some, it was a solid player.

Tommy got his hands on a clean 2005 Lexus LS 430, and dove in head first into its gadgets and gizmos. One of the things he wanted to point out is that it is a fairly remarkable sedan. It still provides a buttery smooth ride, it’s chalk-full of luxury amenities and it has plenty of power.

It has a 4.3-liter V8 that makes 290 horsepower and 320 lbs-ft of torque. Connected to a buttery-smooth six-speed automatic transmission, it drives as nice as many “modern” luxury cars. For a car that weighed two-tons, it was fairly efficient. The 2005 Lexus LS 430 was rated at 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. On top of that, when new, 0 to 60 mph times

Image: Lexus

History:

Brendon bought it at an auction for $3,000 – and immediately found out that the LS needed a new transmission. The poor guy had to spend another $3000 to replace the transmission. Still, for $6,000, he bought himself a hell of a sweet ride. One that had an option for adaptive cruise control. One of may options that was ahead of its time.

Tommy felt that, despite having about a quarter of a million miles on the clock, this LS is as tight, and elegant as it was 17-years ago. For $6,000 – he feels that it’s an absolute home run of a deal.

Here are a few notes:

  • The trunk toolkit absolutely enchanted Tommy
  • It has a wheelbase of 115.2″ – which is only two inches less than the Lincoln Town Car from the same era, yet the interior is just as comfortable. Also, it has a ground clearance of 5.7″ – which is acceptable (in snowy climates).
  • Tommy noted that the 2005 Lexus LS 430 has a proximity sensor, which was ahead of its time.
  • The twist dial starter predates push-button starters which are on almost all modern vehicles.
  • It has self actuated, oscillating vents – which Tommy freaked out over.

Check out this video and you’ll get a detailed tour of a vehicle that may be better than you think!

Nathan Adlen
Easily amused by anything with four wheels, Nathan Adlen reviews vehicles from the cheapest to the most prestigious. Wrecking yards, dealer lots, garages, racetracks, professional automotive testing and automotive journalism - Nathan has experienced a wide range of the automotive spectrum. Brought up in the California car culture and educated in theater, childhood education, film, journalism and history, Nathan now lives with his family in Denver, CO. His words, good humor and video are enjoyed worldwide.

