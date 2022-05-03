The (Limited to 500) 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition Looks Ready for Epic Adventure

Paying homage to the 1993 Defender 110 First Edition, the 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is a unique Defender P300 S.

There will be 500 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Editions that are specially equipped with unique badging, and special equipment. Based on the Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S, these special editions come in Fuji White. The P 300 S has the turbocharged, 296 horsepower Inline four cylinder. It makes 295 lbs-feet of torque, and is connected to an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

Land Rover made no mention of there being an Anniversary Edition based on the 90. If you look at the original from 1993, it was based on the 110 from that era. As such, it stands to reason that the modern 110 will be the only offering.

Expedition Roof Rack, along with front and rear “Classic” mud flaps. A heritage-inspired exterior badge placed on the rear tailgate. You also get rubber mats, fixed side steps and a deployable ladder. 18-inch gloss white steel wheels, premium LED headlights, Air Suspension, and front fog lamps come standard. On top of that, there are wheel arch extensions and an “A” Frame.

The 2023 Defender 30th Anniversary Edition will include a Cold-Climate Pack, Tow Pack, Black Exterior Pack and Off-Road Pack.

“This Edition celebrates the Defender model legacy here in North America, while offering technology and features that the adventurers of today expect in a new vehicle. The Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is a modern classic which pays homage to the heritage of 1993 Defender 110 First Edition.” Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America.

According to Land Rover: the 2023 Land Rover Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is priced from $75,0001, and can be purchased at certain Land Rover retailers in the U.S.

To learn more, visit landroverusa.com/vehicles/defender/30th-anniversary-edition.