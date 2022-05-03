Supply Shortages Hurt American Honda Sales in April, But There’s Good News Too

Images: American Honda

American Honda sales took a hit in both year-to-date and month-to-date numbers, but it’s not all gloom and doom.

One of the most startling numbers is the month-over-month total American Honda sales for April 2022. It went from 503,573 units in April, 2021 – to 359,668 in April, 2022. Honda sites difficult supply constraints as the main cause, which several other automakers are claiming as well. Still, American Honda April managed top 93,000 units, despite those difficult supply constraints.

Despite an all-new Honda HR-V debuting soon, the old HR-V scored a 15th straight monthly sales record. Honda moved 13,785 units in April 2022. Also, Honda passenger car sales top 30,000 units. Acura did fairly well by selling nearly 11,000 units in April. Most of those sales were the from the Acura MDX; however, the Acura TLX managed to sell nearly 2,000 units.

Despite some positive numbers for America Honda sales, the overall year-over-year and month-to-date data is a bit of a blow.

Automakers have suggested that the supply issues are being sorted, and to expect better overall results in sales and inventory soon. In Honda’s case, they haven’t slowed their new car debuts. We now have pricing information on the 2023 Acura Integra, and we’ll be seeing an all-new Honda HR-V very soon.