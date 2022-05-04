The Debut of the Updated 2023 Kia Soul Means Smaller Lineup, But More Features

2023 Kia Soul – Image: Kia

With the debut of the updated 2023 Kia Soul, the automaker quietly kills off the Turbo and the X-Line.

Updated, and well-equipped, the 2023 Kia Soul now has a more simplified lineup with the LX, S, EX and GT-Line. This also means that there will be only one engine/transmission combination. Carrying over from the 2022 model, the 2.0-liter inline four still produces 147-horsepower and 132 lb.-ft- of torque through the front wheels. Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (CVT) is standard throughout the whole lineup.

There is no word if there will be a future Kia Soul EV, or a Kia Soul N for that matter. I wouldn’t bet on it.

Some may lament the loss of the 201 hp turbo, or the off-road-ish X-Line, but the automaker has to look at the bottom line. Since 2009, the Kia Soul has not only been popular in the segment, it’s one of their strongest sellers. The Kia Soul always represented a value-rich, utilitarian option with a killer warranty. With a revised nose and tail, new colors. along with a lot of new tech, the 2023 Kia Soul tries to maintain its value proposition.

This is the 2020 Kia Soul X-Type – and it’s gone for 2023. (Photo: TFLcar)

A number of previously optional safety features are now standard across all trims, including:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped; camera type)

Lane Keeping Assist + Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist

“The Soul defined a whole new segment of small cars when it first entered the Kia lineup and it continues into the 2023 model year with as much fun, practicality and style as ever. The basic form remains, which is what more than 75,000 happy Soul owners loved so much about the funky runabout last year, representing a nearly 5 percent increase over sales in 2020. The new 2023 Soul is set to continue that trend with its refreshed design inside and out, advanced technology and feature-packed trims.” Steve Center, COO & EVP, Kia America

Depending on the trim, there will be 16,17 and 18-inch wheels available. The 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation is standard on all but LX trim. New colors include Clear White with Fusion Black roof, and Surf Blue with a Fusion Black roof.

The GT-Line is now the top trim featuring an array of standard tech including a Harman/Kardon premium audio system with external amplifier, subwoofer, and door-mounted tweeters. It also has the popular multi-colored LED speaker lights. Heated front seats are standard as well.

The 2023 Kia Soul GT-Line with the Technology Package also includes:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning capability (radar + camera type)

Highway Drive Assist

Navigation based Smart Cruise Control

Electronic Parking Brake

Power driver seat

High-gloss interior trim

LED headlights and taillights

Cargo Cover

Dual-level cargo floor

Currently, the 2022 Kia Soul LX base model has a starting price of $19,290. Pricing and sales dates are not available yet.