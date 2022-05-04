Here’s a Teaser Image of the Fisker Project Ronin All-Electric Sports Car

Fisker Project Ronin image: Fisker

According to the automaker, the Fisker Project Ronin is expected to be unveiled in August 2023, with production starting in the second half of 2024.

There is very little information available regarding the Fisker Project Ronin. Fisker states that they want it to provide the longest range of a production EV. That means that they are aiming to usurp Lucid Air’s 520 mile maximum range. The automaker says it will use the most advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance, and overall driving experience. It will have active aerodynamic technologies and a battery design with the pack being integrated into the structure of the vehicle. Fisker says the GT will feature unique doors for better ingress and egress.

Fisker wanted a Grand Touring sports car suitable for long road trips while carrying four adults and their luggage. Basically, it looks like a halo car for the automaker. It will also have a luxurious, sustainable, vegan interior.

“The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance. Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.” CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker Ocean

We are still waiting to sample the upcoming Fisker Ocean, and Fisker PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). The Ocean and PEAR are both fully electric SUV/crossovers that certainly look production ready. The Fisker Ocean is being manufactured by Magna-Steyr in Graz, Austria. There is no word whether the Ronin will be built there. Both vehicles (the Ocean and PEAR) look very promising, and Fisker has a better track record for delivering than many other startups. Hopefully, we’ll get behind the wheel(s) soon.

You can rear about the Fisker Ocean (here).

Click (here) for information about the Fisker PEAR.

One final tidbit of information about the Fisker Project Ronin: the name was inspired by the film of the same title. Fisker was inspired by the famous car chases in the film.

