(Video) The 2023 Nissan Z Comes Out Swinging to Knock Out The Toyota Supra With THIS Much HP!

Image: TFLcar

While you would be hard pressed to find what they have in common, the 2023 Nissan Z shares lots of components with the outgoing model.

The 2023 Nissan Z gets its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400. Rated at 400 horsepower (at 6,400 rpm) and 350 lb-ft of torque (from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm) the new Z outpowers the Toyota Supra. Available with a (thank god) six-speed manual transmission, drives can opt for a nine-speed automatic transmission. All the power heads to the rear wheels. According to Nissan: all Z Performance grade models (automatic and manual) utilize a mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential.

Beefier suspension, tires, upgraded drivetrain and updated tech gives the 2023 Nissan Z better performance than its predecessor.

“Simply put, our goal is to make this the best Z yet, period. With each generation, we raise the bar, pushing the limits of Z and continuing to tap into the human instinct for that next thrilling journey. More than just powerful and agile, the 2023 Z is designed to be one with the driver for all kinds of on-road adventures.” Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist of the new Z

You can read about the new Z (here).

Image: Nissan

Not everything is perfect, as Roman points out with the interior setup. His main gripe is the fact that he doesn’t fit. Keep in mind: Roman is boarding on 6’3″ and he has freakishly long legs. The rest of the interior is definitely an improvement over the 370 Z, which isn’t saying much. That poor car was remarkably dated. The ’23 Z is far more technically savvy.

All vital information found in the 12.3-inch customizable digital meter display. It has a 12.3-inch TFT meter display is all-new with three display modes to suit driver preference. Those modes are “Normal,” “Enhanced” and “Sport.” Everything else inside is fairly simple, logical, and there’s just a hint of retro design.

While official pricing isn’t available, it does sell for about ¥5,241,500 (Yen) which translates to about $41,000. By comparison, the top-of-the-line, six-cylinder Toyota GR Supra (in Japan) sells for about $56,000. The base model is about $41,000. Those (Toyota) prices run about $2,000 less than U.S. pricing. With that being said, we don’t know for sure where the Nissan Z will land. Still, the potential for a huge performance bargain is there. The only car to be competitive in that price range is the Ford Mustang GT.

When the embargo lifts on driving impressions, which is May 18th 2022, you’ll get a full performance review.