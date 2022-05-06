Volvo Car USA’s 2023 Lineup Will Only be Hybrid or Electric, and They Will be Google-Equipped

Volvo car USA is getting rid of all of its vehicles that are not electrically assisted. Simply put, the purge of gas-burners begins.

Volvo car USA is serious about electrification. The Swedish luxury car brand is making good on its sustainability commitment to electrify its full range of vehicles. For 2023, the entire lineup of Volvo cars in the U.S. will either be mild hybrids, hybrids or electric vehicles. On top of that, the whole lineup will come with Google Built-In.

Regarding Google:

“Google built-in – already standard on the full-electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, the XC60, S90, and V90 Cross Country—rolls out to the entire Volvo Cars range for model year 2023. As part of the Google ecosystem, Volvo cars now offer a seamless transition between digital life at home and on the phone, bringing customers’ digital lives, and much greater personalization, directly into their cars. With Google Assistant for voice control, Google Maps as the native navigation system, and the Google Play store for additional apps, every Volvo car is equipped with a best-in-class digital experience.” Volvo

In addition to the upgrade across the lineup, the Google system will be able to do over-the-air updates.

The 2023 Volvo lineup is in production and will arrive at dealerships and other outlets this summer. Volvo says that they will be refreshing some of these models with a few updates for 2023. Expect a few trim and design changes. On top of that, “with the elimination of trim lines across all models, customers have the freedom to combine the exterior design, interior upholstery, and equipment level of their choice.”

Head to Volvo.com if you want additional information.

