A New Electric Volvo Crossover Is On The Way, Say Inside Sources

Images: Volvo

Volvo will reportedly build its all-newEV crossover in China and in South Carolina.

Insiders say that the upcoming Volvo EV crossover will look a lot like these concepts. Size wise, the car should slot in somewhere between the an XC60 and XC90. Over the next few years, Volvo will entirely switch to all-electric car production. To that end, they began investing billions to adhere to this new production doctrine. Recently, the automaker stated that they will invest 10 billion Swedish krona ($10.8 billion) in their Torslanda plant for next generation fully electric car production.



Insiders say that the new crossover will resemble the Volvo Concept Recharge: Image Volvo

“With these investments we take an important step towards our all-electric future and prepare for even more advanced and better electric Volvos. Torslanda is our largest plant and will play a crucial role in our ongoing transformation as we move towards becoming a pure electric car maker by 2030.” Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO

Now, there’s also news floating around that Volvo will begin production on their all-new, three-row crossover named the ‘Embla’ soon. While it is smaller than the (soon outgoing) XC90, there should be space for three-row seating given the unique packaging of this EV. This vehicle may be our first example of Volvo’s aluminum “mega-casting” method. That essentially allows one aluminum component to comprise the structure of the vehicle.

This crossover will likely pack two electric motors on each axle, riding on Volvo’s new EV platform.

On top of the mega-casting, these upcoming Volvos should come with the new Northvolt/Volvo designed “state-of-the-art battery cells.” The scale of Volvo’s worldwide commitment to full electrification cannot be understated, considering their constant advancement of their EV platforms.

Along with this EV crossover, the Polestar 3 should kick off its production at about the same time. While our time was limited with the Polestar 2, it certainly impressed upon the TFL team. Check out more below: