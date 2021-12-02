Check Out The Polestar 3 — The Brand’s First SUV, Built In America: News

Polestar continues to roll out new models, and this is the first SUV you’ll be able to buy under the brand. (Image: Polestar)

The new Polestar 3 borrows from the ‘Precept’ concept.

It won’t be long before the electric brand’s first SUV actually hits the streets, but we’re getting a better idea what it will look like thanks to today’s teaser. The sneak peek reveals styling like the concept shown earlier this year, especially in its sleeker take on Volvo’s “Thor’s Hammer” headlights.

From the A-pillar rearward, this Polestar 3 definitely shares a resemblance to the 2 you can already buy, though you are getting that more practical hatchback layout. More than just changing up the shape, though, this will be the first car Polestar builds in America. Specifically, the company will build it at the Volvo plant in Charleston, South Carolina next year. Few technical specs are available on the model right now, though CEO Thomas Ingenlath says this is supposed to be “one of the most climate-responsible cars ever made.”

Polestar also says the 3 will come with Luminar-sourced LiDAR sensors on board, eventually giving it “autonomous” highway driving capability. On paper, it sounds like the company’s answer to systems like GM’s SuperCruise and Ford’s BlueCruise, but not full-time autonomous capability — that’s likely still a few years off.

In time, we’ll see a larger SUV called the Polestar 4, followed by the Polestar 5, which will be a direct descendent of the Precept shown back in April.