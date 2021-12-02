2022 Mazda3 Gets The ‘Carbon Edition’ Treatment And A (Small) Price Hike: News

New paint colors are also on the docket, but no major changes

The fourth-gen Mazda3 carries on with similar styling and a new ‘Carbon Edition’ model to match its larger siblings. (Images: Mazda)

Some updates are coming for the 2022 Mazda3.

Underneath the sedan or hatchback body, the current model moves on largely unchanged for this model year, with the Carbon Edition shown above being the headline addition. Two new paint options are on offer, while the mechanical options remain the same for this new model year — with some notable updates to pricing across the range.

Carbon Edition has made an appearance before, namely in the (outgoing) Mazda6, CX-5 and CX-9. Here, you get a similar treatment in the Polymetal Gray Metallic paint, a red leather interior and a host of gloss black accents covering the wheels, door mirrors and antenna. For $27,415, the sedan version falls between the Preferred and Premium packages. If you want the hatchback version, it’ll cost you an extra $1,000.

The other new paint scheme, Platinum Quartz Metallic, comes in as a no-cost color option on the 2.5 S Select and above models (i.e. most of the range except the two base models). On the mechanical front, a 155 horsepower 2.0-liter engine mated solely to the sedan kicks the range off at $21,815. That’s a modest $150 MSRP bump over the 2021 model, but the destination charge has also gone up to $1,015 (from $945 for model year 2021).

Moving up the ladder, there’s the 2.5-liter SkyActiv engine, in either naturally-aspirated (186 horsepower) or turbocharged (250 horsepower) forms. The base 2.5 S, Select, Preferred and Premium Packages remain — each adding more content as you head up the stack. Like before, you can only get a 6-speed manual transmission with a front-wheel drive Premium hatchback. All other versions, FWD or AWD, pack a 6-speed automatic.

2022 models will hit dealer showrooms this winter. Here’s a full price breakdown (and our reviews on the current-gen Mazda3) below: