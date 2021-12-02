The Electric Lexus RZ Strikes A Different Path From Toyota’s bZ4X: Here’s A Sneak Peek!

This is the Lexus RZ — the luxury brand’s take on the all-electric Toyota bZ4X.

Lexus is about to get its first full-on electric vehicle.

The RZ will make its official debut next year, but before that the automaker teased what’s coming in a short video. On the whole, you can draw similarities to the Toyota bZ4X from the photo above — namely the angular styling at both ends, though the more luxurious version sees some differences in the sheetmetal like the character lines and the floating roof design.

Other differences? The Lexus spindle grille shape is definitely still there, as are the slim headlights with the brand’s unique daytime running lights. That said, it probably won’t sport an actual grille since it’s not needed for the EV. Around the back, the automaker seems to be going for slimmer LED taillights. We can’t see anything of the interior in these shots, though I’d expect something quite a bit more upscale than the functional bZ4X.

While Lexus gave precious little information beyond the name, we have a pretty good idea of how this car will shape up. Like the co-developed bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, the Lexus RZ will ride on the e-TNGA platform. Unlike the Toyota, though, it will only sell in dual-motor configuration — and word has it Lexus’ version will produce north of 400 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

Even though there’s not much fledged out information to go on at this point, we should know more in the next few months. Stay tuned for more updates!