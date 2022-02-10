Bye-Bye Baby Benz: Mercedes Will Reportedly Drop the A-Class Sedan From Its U.S. Lineup

It's not clear exactly how much longer it will be around — but best get one while you can, if you're interested

It’s official: the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will be dropped from the U.S. model lineup this year.

If you want an entry-level model, you’ll now have to move into the GLA-Class crossover, rather than the sub-$35,000 to start sedan. Digging a little deeper, you can probably understand why — it’s been a recurring theme for the past several years. Selling just 8,108 A-Class sedans in the U.S. in 2021, Mercedes-Benz sees the sales numbers as inadequate, and will pull the plug. With a starting price of $33,950, you could buy a Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220 for the price of a mid-level (but still well-equipped) Honda Accord. In fact, that was the whole point: Why not get a German precision sedan for the cost of your mainstream offering, right?

Mercedes-Benz already dropped the A220‘s burlier brother, the AMG A35, from the U.S. lineup due to slow sales. So, the writing was already on the wall. The regular Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan competed directly against the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi A3 – but also against offerings from the few other players (Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and the like) who are still in the small sedan game.

Automotive News first reported the A Class’ demise in American showrooms, while a company spokesperson later confirmed the report Thursday.

The A220 offered an inexpensive way into the brand, but…

In all honesty, against vehicles with better packaging, more comfortable interiors and better reliability numbers, the A-Class sedan was a bit out of its depth. Americans seem to be gravitating towards crossovers and SUVs. The entire sedan market has been slowing down, to put it lightly. To that point, your entry point (on price, at least) into Mercedes-Benz ownership is now, as you’d expect, a crossover.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the automaker is looking to “streamline their product offering strategy”. In other words: Americans don’t buy enough small sedans, so lets motivate them toward the GLA-Class instead. While the A-Class sedan had it strong points — like great powertrains and impressive tech — it was not the most comfortable, compliant or practical vehicle in its class.

As it stands at this moment, has yet to announce an official date when the A-Class sedan will depart from U.S. dealers. Take note, though, if you are still interested in the A-Class: It might be time to check out the remaining new inventory, while you still can.

Speaking of the A-Class, I thought the Mercedes-AMG A35 was a little beast to drive. However, there were issues: