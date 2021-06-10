Updated 2022 Audi A3 and S3 Arrive In The U.S. — RS3 Sedan And Hot Hatch Are On The Way: News

The 2022 Audi A3 and S3 first debuted in Europe last year.

It’s been a bit of a wait, but Audi gave more insight Thursday into how the revamped, fourth-generation A3 and S3’s arrival to the U.S. market will look. That includes pricing information, as the base A3 kicks off from $34,945 (including a $1,045 destination fee) and the S3 starts at $45,945. Both models split into three trims — Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige — while the entry-level A3 is available with or without Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system (it comes standard on the S3).

The updated 2022 Audi S3 gets more ‘RS’ like styling, including larger quad exhaust pipes.

The new Audi A3 brings on sharper styling, from the pronounced sculpting in the side profile to the updated ‘Singleframe’ grille and light clusters. The S3, for its part, is 0.8 inches wider and 1.6 inches longer than the outgoing car, giving it a bit more presence on the road over the previous generation. Audi also dropped the S3 by 0.6 inches, and fitted new S Sport suspension with more adaptable ride settings.

Under the hood, both the 2022 Audi A3 and S3 retain a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, similar to what they had before. In the normal A3, that engine puts out 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, and that’s what you get for both front and all-wheel drive models. At the moment at least, the 228 horsepower/258 lb-ft torque ’45’ version will not be available for the A3 at launch. On the flip side, you do get a 48-volt mild hybrid system, while the motor still hooks up to a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Step up to the S3, and you do get more grunt. This iteration manages 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, which is a 18 hp and 15 lb-ft torque bump over the outgoing model.

Thanks to the tweaks, Audi says the new S3 can sprint from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds.

Interior updates

Both the 2022 Audi A3 and S3 capitalize on Audi’s 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system. The unit includes the latest ‘MIB 3’ software with handwriting recognition, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is standard fare, while Audi’s full-on 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is an option.

The A3 gets a few more interior color options (Santos Brown and Parchment Beige among them), as well as a standard panoramic sunroof. New S sport seats in Nappa Leather come on the S3, while the Carbon atlas structure inlays differentiate it as a sportier, more potent model.

Audi’s pre sense safety suite brings all the driver assistance and crash prevention features you’d expect to both cars. Features like Adaptive Cruise Assist and Parking System Plus are optional on both cars, while the S3 gets Park Assist — the ability for the car to park itself in perpendicular and parallel spaces — as standard equipment. Improved navigation and traffic sign recognition are available by way of the brand’s new “Function on Demand” subscription service, which runs for $84.99 a month on the A4 and A5.

Pricing and Availability

The 2022 Audi A3 and S3 will hit dealerships, while we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the hottest RS3 to make it to our shores. Big news there is that the RS3 will arrive as a hatchback as well as a sedan when it goes on sale next year.

Check out the new RS3 (shown in camouflage in the front) among all the other cars in Audi’s 2022 lineup below: