2022 Super Bowl Ads Have Begun: Here’s What Kia And Nissan Have For This Year’s Game

Here are the car-themed ads coming to Super Bowl LVI!

While the game itself is still more than a week away on Sunday, February 13, automakers are already jumping out the gate with their Super Bowl commercials. There are always a few fun ones each year, and I’m excited to see what’s right around the bend. This time around, Nissan and Kia are the first two out the gate.

Check out the videos below for a round-up of this year’s Super Bowl ads in one place (with more updates to come, of course — so look back often)!

Kia: EV6 saves the day

In my experience, you can’t necessarily know what to expect with Kia’s ads from year to year. I enjoyed the fun Stinger ad from Super Bowl LII back in 2018. The next year was a pendulum swing toward a more serious tone, as it carried the tag line “here’s to the great unknowns” against the backdrop of the new Telluride.

Coming back around to 2022, Kia will show off their new EV6 with a wide-eyed robot dog. The robo-puppy breaks free from an electronics store and takes off after Kia’s new electric crossover across the city, only to lose his battery charge just as he leaps toward the EV6 and its driver. But it’s okay, because the car’s Vehicle-to-Load capability saves the day, and the dog rides shotgun to his new home!

Okay, if you aren’t a sucker for dogs (or mechanical ones, at least) then this may not grab you, but I thought this was pretty dang cute. Between Kia and Hyundai — the latter of which always has some fun ads up its sleeve — we’re getting some nice, light-hearted ads, and that’s just fine by me.

Nissan: The Z’s the star

Brie Larson has been the face of many Nissan ads over the past couple years, but she’s by no means alone to carry this one. It’s a star-studded ad with Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek fame, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira all checking out Levy in the new Z. O’Hara is also driving the new Ariya, which comes back around for a second cameo after the commercial goes all action blockbuster on you.

It does a decent job of showing off the latest iteration of Nissan’s iconic sports car, but the symbol of the company’s next electrified chapter hardly gets any screen time at all. I’m still sort of stewing on this one, but let me know your thoughts in the comments if you like it (or not).

More to come — stay tuned for updates!

As of February 3, these are the first two ads out. But more are certainly on the way and we’ll keep updating this post with new commercials when they’ve aired.

Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals starts at 6:30 PM EST on February 13.