2022 Chicago Auto Show Roundup: See It All Right Here!

The BMW iX M60 is one of the most powerful cars we came across at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, but there’s so much more to see! (Images and videos: TFL Studios)

We’re back on the new year’s auto show circuit, and the first event of the calendar is on right now — back at its usual time in February. Roman and Andre trekked out to the Windy City to catch all the show’s bespoke debuts (of which the BMW iX M60 was one), as well as anything else that may interest you guys in the larger TFL audience.

So what all did we find? If you’re looking for the Ford Bronco Everglades — or the Bronco Raptor, for that matter — you’ll find it at the Chicago Auto Show over the eight days. The show is on for the general public today, February 12, through February 20. Want a large, off-road focused family hauler or a smaller, plug-in hybrid crossover? Yep, we have you covered there too. All our auto show videos are over on TFLnow.

Scroll through all the videos below to check out TFL Studios’ full coverage. Our next auto show run is coming up in April, when the TFL team will be in New York.

Here’s a full list:

BMW iX M60: The latest electric SUV gets a performance variant

Meet a seriously powerful and quick electric SUV. At least on paper, the upcoming BMW iX M60 beats every gas-powered Beemer on the road, managing up to 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque (with Launch Control enabled). 0-60? That comes up in just 3.6 seconds, putting this among the quickest SUVs on the road. If you’re interested in electric car performance, check out BMW’s booth at the Chicago Auto Show!

Chevrolet Silverado EV: Taking on the Lightning

While you won’t actually see it on the roads for a little while yet, here’s a clearer look at GM’s latest electric truck (after the GMC Hummer EV) to take on the likes of Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the Rivian R1T, the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ram Revolution by mid-decade.

Chevrolet HD and Medium Duty trucks: Diesel torque when you need it

If EVs aren’t your thing, GM is still showing off its 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel in various applications at the Chicago Auto Show. From your single-rear-wheel Silverado 2500HD to the larger Medium Duty trucks, there’s bound to be something at Chevrolet’s booth that fits your tastes (if you’re looking into GM trucks at all, that is).

Ford Bronco Everglades: Expanding the range

The new Bronco is now in its second full model year, and we’re getting two new variants to show for it: the high-performance Raptor and this: the water-fording Everglades. The latter brings a factory-equipped snorkel, a Warn winch plus a host of other bespoke goodies to set it apart from the 3.0-liter Raptor and its other off-road siblings like the Badlands and Wildtrak.

Ford Raptor: Taking a closer look!

If nothing short of the most badass version will do, then the Chicago Auto Show is also bringing the Raptor variant for you to check out. 400 horsepower, huge flared wheel arches, 37-inch tires — it definitely packs the gear to be a worthy stablemate to the F-150 Raptor.

Ford Expedition Timberline: A three-row, family Raptor?

It’s not just trucks and smaller SUVs getting the off-road treatment either: so are some large-scale family haulers. Case in point, the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline — a more rugged take on Ford’s largest current SUV. Not only does it pack some proper aluminum skid plates, recovery hooks and more aggressive rubber, but this rig also packs the same 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 (with the same power output) as the F-150 Raptor.

Ford E-Transit: The perfect business runabout?

Heading back into the EV landscape, Ford has another electric model to join the likes of the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. This is the E-Transit — a fully-electric take on the popular full-size van. Businesses far and wide employ Transits, and this version offers a zero-emissions option for those looking to cut fuel consumption across their fleets. Plus it could make an interesting #vanlife choice.

GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First-class pickup luxury

We love, love, love our trucks over here in North America, and it seems they’re just getting swankier with each passing generation. Take the updated 2022 GMC Sierra: Not only did it get a facelift, but there’s now a Denali Ultimate trim if you’re looking for the most luxury an automaker can pack into a pickup right now. Naturally, GM’s Big Three rivals also sport seriously luxurious half-tons in their lineup, so you really do have more choice than ever, if your wallet’s large enough.

Jeep: Grand Cherokee L Limited Black plus a chat with Jim Morrison

Let’s talk about Jeep’s present and future, shall we? The bespoke debut for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show lies with the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black package. More or less, it adds blacked out trim and 20-inch wheels to Jeep’s family hauler, creating a sharp-looking (if a bit sinister) family hauler. Beyond that, Roman checks out the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and the new Wagoneer, while discussing the brand’s future plans with Head of Jeep Brand Jim Morrison.

Kia Sportage PHEV: Watch out RAV4 and Escape?

There’s a new Kia Sportage on the block, and this latest generation is also getting a plug-in hybrid variant. This is one of the few 2023 models on display at the Chicago Auto Show, and the powertrain offers another option among compact PHEV crossovers. Right now, your options in that sphere pretty much boil down to the Toyota RAV4 Prime or the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid — and Kia wants a piece of that action. If the styling doesn’t suit your fancy, the Sportage’s Tucson cousin will have a PHEV option as well.

Lincoln Navigator: The flagship gets a fresh look

Over the past couple years, Lincoln has eschewed traditional sedans in favor of a full-SUV lineup. That started with the iconic Navigator, and the latest generation gets a refresh for 2022.

Nissan: Taking the Frontier to another level (and a bit of nostalgia)

Then there’s Nissan, which is taking the opportunity to show off its 2022 Frontier at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. To that end, we’re getting three concepts: the Project Hardbody, the Adventure and the Project 72X.

Check those out in the video above, and enjoy TFL’s coverage from the 2022 Chicago Auto Show!