2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Brings A New Level Of Off-Road Capability To The Lineup

Things are heating up in the Bronco world. Now that Ford’s new off-roader has been on the market for a few months. We’re starting to see the modification ramp up too. Not only are owners adding parts to make their Broncos more off-road worthy, but now Ford is coming to market with a special edition 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades. The Everglades has unique styling, and a few extra parts to help it out in the dirt. Here’s everything you need to know.

Water Fording

From the front angle it’ll be pretty easy to spot an Everglades Bronco. That’s because Ford fitted it with a new snorkel which was designed in-house. The snorkel improves performance in the dust, snow and water. It has two reversible plates (an intake and a blocking plate) that allows the owner to reconfigure the inlet location depending on the conditions.

Both front and rear axles, as well as the transfer case and transmission have raised vents to allow for more water fording than any other Bronco. Thanks to these vents and the new snorkel, the Bronco Everglades can ford water at a depth of 36.4 inches (up from 33.5in in the Bronco w/ Sasquatch Package).







Recovery Gear

Ford is supplying a winch from the factory on all Bronco Everglades models. They’re still using a modular front bumper, just like our long-term Bronco. But unlike ours, this one actually gets a Warn ZEON 10,000lb winch mounted up front. And similar to our First Edition Bronco, the Everglades will come with the safari bar mounted to the front bumper, rock rails, and steel skid plates.





Unique Styling

Of course the snorkel is unique to the Everglades edition, but there are a few other subtle differences between this rig and most other Broncos. The wheel arches on the Everglades are squared off, unlike the completely round wheel arches found on other Broncos (although they are the same width the arches on there Sasquatch Bronco). Graphics inspired by topographic maps are visible on the front fenders. The interior is easy to clean as it uses a similar vinyl seat and rubber floor that originally debuted last year, although now it is finished with Urban Green accents.

The Everglades also receives a color-matched hardtop, a unique grey grille, roof rack, and special wheels with 35-inch mud terrain tires. All Everglades Broncos are equipped with the Sasquatch package, which includes 17” bead-lock capable wheels, front and rear lockers, a slight lift, and those 35” mud terrain tires.







Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades will only be available in a 4-door configuration, and only with the 2.3L EcoBoost. It will be available in 5 colors: Desert Sand, Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray. The Desert Sand color is unique to the Everglades, and will be a low volume color. Pricing will start at $53,000 before destination. Ordering will open in March, but will be restricted to existing Bronco reservation holders. Stay tuned to TFLstudios for all the latest Ford Bronco coverage!

This article is also posted on TFLoffroad.com.