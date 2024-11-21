Fashion-Conscious Drivers Can Soon Pick Up a 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition

The Fiat 500e isn’t really a car — it’s a vibe.

At least, that’s the sense you get as the brand continues to roll out special edition models. The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition may be the most on-the-nose example yet of this car’s status as a fashion accessory. There’s another angle to it, though, as this is one model Fiat is using to celebrate its 125 years in the business. During that time, the company says, “some things haven’t changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.”

To wit, this isn’t the first Italian style house to collaborate with Fiat on a limited-run version of its peppy little hatchback. Back in 2011, we saw a Gucci version of the last-generation 500, while in 2020 Fiat again brought out special versions with big designer names like Bulgari and Kartell.

This Giorgio Armani model, by extension, is meant to be worn rather than driven, so all the changes (much like the ‘Inspired By’ series) are cosmetic. Two new colors come to the 500e palette, Dark Green Micinalized and Ceramic Greige as a combination of gray and beige. You get special 17-inch wheels in the style of the GA logo, while the interior gets the “special Armani interior treatment”.

Functionally, the special edition has the same layout as your typical 500e.

You do get a laser-cut wooden dash inlay, though, as well as chevron-stitched leather seats and Armani’s signature in a few different spots throughout the cabin, including on the instrument panel. Much like the other 500e models play an “acoustic vehicle alert” at a certain speed, this particular car gets a tune called “The Sound of 500” by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi.

The 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani doesn’t get any mechanical changes from the standard car. You still get a single electric motor at the front, putting out 117 horsepower and 162 lb-f of torque. That’s good for blistering 0-30 acceleration in under three seconds, and a driving range of up to 149 miles. A DC fast-charging capability of up to 85 kW means you can charge up to 31 miles in five minures, or 0-80% in about 35 minutes. On a Level 2 charger, you’ll replenish the battery in about 4-1/2 hours.

Fiat says it will announce pricing at a later date, but the Giorgio Armani will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2025.