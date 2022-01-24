2022 Ford Bronco Raptor – The Biggest, Baddest, and Most Powerful Production Bronco Ever!

The all-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is the biggest, baddest, and most powerful production Bronco ever. Here are its coolest features.

Check out our friends at 5StarTuning.com to get more performance from your truck or SUV.

The new member of the Raptor family is based on the Bronco 4-Door. The frame and the body have been reinforced to cope with the additional speed, power, and weight of this beast. The axle, driveshafts, steering components, and suspension have all been upgraded to allow for high-speed off-road running and slow-speed rock crawling. Ford engineers gave the Bronco Raptor up to 13 inches of suspension travel in the front and 14 inches of travel in the rear. These specs match those of the 3rd-generation F-150 Raptor 37 pickup truck. Speaking of the F-150 Raptor, the Bronco Raptor uses the bigger truck’s hubs, brakes, wheels, and tires.

The Bronco Raptor rides on 37-inch by 12.5-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. It’s a production SUV on 37s. This helps it gain additional ground clearance for a total of 13.1 inches. It has some of the best approach, departure, and breakover angles in the industry.

The newest Bronco uses FOX 3.1 Live Valve shocks and specially-tuned suspension. These shocks adjust to road conditions in real-time and they are also adjustable using the drive-mode or suspension-mode selectors. This is the same shocks technology as in the 3rd-generation F-150 Raptor.

The Bronco Raptor is equipped with adjustable exhaust system valves for four distinct exhaust sound modes. There is also a new customizable “R” drive mode that allows the driver to mix and match various throttle, transmission, suspension, steering, and exhaust system settings.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with over 400 horsepower. If you wanted a V8, a 3.5L H.O. V6, or a hybrid – this is not it. The final power and torque ratings are not yet available. This engine is similar to the one that is available in the Ford Explorer ST, but it has unique intake, exhaust, and tuning. We will have to test the Bronco Raptor for ourselves to see exactly how quick it is. This large SUV has a heavy curb weight of over 5,700 lbs.

The Bronco Raptor is rated at a maximum towing capacity of 4,500 lbs and a maximum payload of 1,100 lbs. The starting price for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is $69,000. The price can go higher with luxurious interior appointments and optional packages. The Bronco Raptor is said to go on sale in the summer of 2022.