The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Arrives As a Capable Three-Row Family Hauler With Concept-Like Styling

(Images: Hyundai | Video: TFL Studios)

Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV has finally landed.

Three years ago, we saw the largest concept to-date under Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand called the “Seven Concept”. Fast forward to the 2024 LA Auto Show, and this three-row electric family hauler has since morphed into the Ioniq 9, and Hyundai brought Nathan and I — and scores of other media outlets — to get a closer look at this new model before it officially hits American and South Korean streets in the first part of 2025.

Committing itself to the largest (single digit) number, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 signifies the largest entry in the lineup. It’s 123.2-inch wheelbase measures out a full nine inches longer than the gas-powered Palisade, while the Ioniq 9 is only 2.5 inches longer in overall length (199.2 inches).

Pushing the wheels out closer to the edges amounts to more passenger space in the cabin as well as better cargo volume, both of which are plentiful on first inspection. Hyundai notes the 42.8 inches of second-row legroom is class-leading against two of the company’s targeted rivals with this vehicle, the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. At 32 inches of legroom on the third row, the Ioniq 9 also beats the Palisade as a roomier option. As far as cargo space is concerned, this electric SUV manages a decent 21.9 cubic feet with all seats in place, and 46.7 cubic feet with the second row folded.

On the styling front, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 stays remarkably faithful to the Concept Seven.

Sure, it’s been dialed down a bit in terms of having normal doors (and we don’t get digital mirrors or swiveling seats in our market, sadly), but the overall profile, front pixelated light bar and headlights, and the rear taillights keep the concept’s aesthetic alive to make it a more distinctive family rig on the road. That styling, including the swooping roofline, wheels and underbody tray, contributes to the Ioniq 9’s 0.269 drag coefficient, which also helps its driving range (more on that shortly).

Hyundai Ioniq 9 models will launch with standard-fit 19-inch wheels on base trims, while higher-end models will get either 20-inch wheels or 21-inch wheels, with the top-spec Calligraphy getting a bespoke design. Sixteen exterior colors are available, including some more dynamic choices like Cosmic Blue Pearl or Ionosphere Green Pearl, which we saw up close in the video below.

Taking a look inside the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9

Inside, Hyundai brought a similar open and airy feel to its electric offering as its cousin, the Kia EV9. You get a floating dashboard with a curved display encompassing the 12-inch digital gauge cluster and 12-inch infotainment system, for example. Hyundai has swapped out its traditional stylized H for four dots on the steering wheel, although on Ioniq models they serve a purpose by showing you the charge status with green dots. Like its siblings, the Ioniq 9 also uses a shift-by-wire system on a column-mounted stalk, leaving a huge amount of space for center console storage, the wirless charging pad and USB-C ports galore. Across all three rows, the Ioniq 9 packs 100-watt output USB-C ports powered by the main high-voltage battery pack.

You’ll be able to buy the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 in two configurations, as either a six-seater with captain’s chairs on the second row or with a bench seat to accommodate seven people.

Other quality-of-life touches in the Ioniq 9 include a “Universal Island 2.0” console, which can slide up to 7.5 inches rearward and has a front and rear-hinged door so passengers in the first and second row can access it. Both first and second rows also get “Relaxation Seats” (that is a feature we’re getting in the U.S. market), where passengers can recline for much better comfort. There’s also a one-touch walk-in button on each of the rear seats to allow easy ingress to the third-row, while the third row itself is also powered with control buttons in the cargo area.

What about performance, range and charging?

With a 110.9-kWh battery pack onboard, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 actually tops the Kia EV9 in terms of energy capacity. That enables a driving range of up to 335 miles on a charge, Hyundai says, depending on whether you buy the single-motor or a dual-motor model. All Ioniq 9 SUVs, like counterparts across the electric Hyundai-Kia lineup, ride on the E-GMP platform.

While the pre-production units we looked at sport CCS charging ports, production versions will use the NACS (Tesla-style) charging standard.

Three different powertrain configurations are available at launch.

A single-motor, rear-wheel drive version offers the best range, while you’ll have to compromise on performance with 215 horsepower on tap. The Long Range AWD versions add another motor to the mix, bringing the output up to 303 horsepower. If acceleration is what you’re looking for, then the Hyundai Ioniq 9 will also have a Performance model that uses the beefier rear motor on the front axle as well, for a total of 422 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds. Top speed, for what that’s worth to family-minded folks out there, caps out at 124 mph.

Again like Hyundai’s other Ioniq models, the Ioniq 9 uses an 800-volt architecture that enables DC fast-charging up to 350 kW. Provided you find a charging station that can crank out that much juice, Hyundai claims you can charge from 10-80% state-of-charge in 24 minutes (in ideal conditions, of course). The automaker also says it’s helped EV owners out through an improved route planner to find charging stations, improved battery consistency and a “comprehensive energy report”. This SUV is also capable of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) through an outlet in the cargo area, to power electrical devices and appliances off the high-voltage battery.

All U.S.-spec 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 models can tow up to 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped, though that will, of course, seriously impact your driving range.

When is Ioniq 9 available and how much will it cost?

Hyundai says the 2026 Ioniq 9 will go on sale in the spring of 2025 in the Korean and U.S. markets first. From there, the SUV will rollout to Europe and other global markets later in the year. Pricing is not available yet, but it will have to be competitive alongside the Kia EV9 as well as its rivals. On that basis, we’re estimating Hyundai will price its largest Ioniq model in the $55,000 to $80,000 range, before applicable tax incentives.

The automaker does plan to build the new Ioniq 9 at its “Metaplant America” in Bryan County, Georgia. Since it’s actually going to be built in America, it should be eligible for some tax credits, at least as they currently exist, and Hyundai says it expects the vehicle to qualify for the full $7,500 amount.

In the video below, Nathan and I get a closer look at the Ioniq 9 and have a chat with Simon Loasby, senior VP and head of Hyundai’s Design Center: