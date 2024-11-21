The 2025 VW Tiguan Is All-New And Impressive, But One Thing Is Missing: Video Debut

The current VW Tiguan is company’s best-selling nameplate in the United States.

Volkswagen sold 21,231 Tiguans in Q3 of 2024 in the U.S. Not, it’s time to introduce the 3rd-generation of the popular compact crossover. It’s a whole new vehicle with new exterior, interior, and new technology . Here is what changed, what stayed the same, and what’s missing. Let’s dig in!

This Tiguan retains the wheelbase of the current 2024 VW Tiguan LWB, but it is a bit shorter overall. It is also a bit wider than before. It is built on Volkswagen’s MQB evo architecture. It will be available in these trims: S, SE, SE R-line Black, and the SEL R-line. It will be available in FWD or 4Motion AWD configurations.

The new U.S. spec Tiguan will only be offered with two rows and 5 seats. If you need a larger SUV, Volkswagen has it. You can look at the VW Atlas. Under the hood is a very familiar engine. It’s the 2.0-liter EA888 four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine. The EA888 family of engines was first introduced in 2008, and is now in its fifth iteration. The 2025 Tiguan will offer 201 horsepower (17hp more than before) and approximately 221 lb-ft of torque (final torque rating is not available yet). The engine is backed up by a traditional 8-speed automatic transmission. VW says the new Tiguan will be more efficient than the current one, but EPA ratings are not available yet.

The current Tiguan FWD is rated at 24 MPG city / 31 MPG highway / 27 MPG combined. The current Tiguan 4Motion AWD is rated at 22 MPG city / 29 MPG highway / 25 MPG combined. The company says that the new Tiguan will be more efficiency because it is nearly 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model and it has engine efficiency improvement. Yet, something is missing. There no gas/electric hybrid option.

Why is a Hybrid version important?

It’s because the best-selling Toyota RAV4 offers a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. The next best-selling Honda CR-V also offers a very efficient hybrid. Volkswagen cannot get to 39 MPG or higher without adding electric motors into the mix.

The new 2025 Tiguan SEL R-line has a roomy, comfortable, and styling interior. It’s very important, and I think it will win many fans. A large dude like me can fit in the front or the second row without issues. The front seats offer heat, cooling, and several setting for massage. The seat massage is one of the best in the industry (according to this guy).

There are new larger screens, a volume knob, interior accent lighting, and new Atmospheres selectable and customizable themes. We do not have final figures for interior volume or the rear cargo volume, but it should be very close to what’s available in the current VW Tiguan.

We still do not know how much this new Tiguan will cost, but it will go on sale in the U.S. in the summer of 2025. We will learn more about it in the coming months and take it for a drive and real-world testing.

Please enjoy this world debut video right here. See it for yourself: