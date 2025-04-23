Cadillac Teases Optiq-V Model As the Brand Rounds Out Its High-Performance Lineup

The Optiq-V will join Cadillac’s lineup as the fifth model in the current V-Series, and the second performance EV.

Hot on the heels of Cadillac debuting the hot Lyriq-V crossover, we’re getting an encore with its smaller sibling. Later this summer, the Optiq-V will add a spicier trim to the brand’s new entry-level electric model.

Beyond a couple teaser images, Cadillac remains mum on any sort of technical details for the Optiq-V, but the fundamental brief is clear given that V-Series. It’s going to be a more potent version of the company’s small electric SUV, which already puts out 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque in its existing trims. There’s some room for Cadillac to push there, though it’s emphasizing agility and a taut sort of driving experience over out-and-out power.

In fact, the automaker says of the Optiq-V: “Building on Optiq’s agile drive, Cadillac engineers delivered a unique package prioritizing precision, dynamic suspension and tight steering for an exhilarating driving experience.” What exactly does that mean? That sort of statement is more or less on-point for what it said of the hotter Lyriq, though we don’t know what the actual numbers are just yet. We’ll have to wait for the full reveal in a few months’ time. Same goes for price: It will land on the upper end of the Optiq’s price spectrum naturally, so you can reasonably expect a figure around $70,000. The 615 horsepower Lyriq V’s price point comes in at $80,090, for reference.