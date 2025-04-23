Win a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 1965 Pontiac GTO, ’67 Corvette Sting Ray, or 1969 Camaro SS!

SPONSORED CONTENT

2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The long-awaited—and long-sought-after—Z06 C8 Corvette has arrived, and Ronald McDonald House Central Valley has one. The Z06 tunes its 5.5-liter V8 to 670 horsepower, up 175 hp from the ‘regular’ C8. The Z06 is 3.5 inches wider than the standard Vette to accommodate wider tires and larger wheels that house bigger brakes, making it more capable and stable in hard cornering and at high speeds. A track-focussed suspension and track tech package that can record lap times and record video. The 2LZ Package adds luxury goods such as a 14-speaker Bose audio system, GT2 bucket heated and vented seats, among other options. With the Z06, Chevy took one of the all-time best sportscars ever built and made it a legend.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

This ’67 Chevy Corvette underwent a thorough restoration and upgrade with a slew of new parts. Its original Tuxedo Black color is matched to a new red interior, new black soft top, along with new Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, 4-wheel disc brakes, new radiator, and new exhaust system. The number-correct 427 V8 engine has been bored out to produce 500 horsepower. To handle that gob-smacking grunt, the car specs new wheels, new tires, and a rebuilt suspension with a heavy-duty sway bar. It’s almost a new car!

1969 Chevy Camaro Super Sport

The Chevy Camaro has gone through multiple character changes throughout its 50-plus years in existence, but it could be argued that the 1969 Camaro SS here is the model that gave the Camaro its muscle car soul. Power comes from a code correct 375hp V8 with an Edelbrock Air Gap intake and Holley 750 CFM carburetor. A Muncie M20 4-speed manual manages the gears. The new paint is correct code 71 Lemans Blue. Inside, the seats were reupholstered with a gorgeous black and white houndstooth check. A sweet rosewood steering wheel and woodgrain trim on the dash ups the late-60s sophistication factor. Ronald McDonald House first gave away this exact car in 2022. It’s been donated back to the charity to raise even more money this year. How’s that for good karma?

1965 Pontiac GTO

The GTO was born out of the hot rod culture of the early 1960s, when Pontiac engineers decided to drop a 389 V8 from the full-size Bonneville into the midsize Tempest. This particular 1965 GTO Coupe underwent a full, frame-off restoration that brought it back to its original glory. The beautiful turquoise exterior and parchment interior look just as good as the day it left the factory. Don’t believe us? Check out this video of the car in action and see for yourself. Under the hood you’ll find the numbers matching 389 CI V8 engine features factory Tri-Power carb setup good for cranking out 360 hp. The engine is mated to the factory 4-speed manual transmission that provides full control over the GTO’s impressive power. Inside, the dash features the highly sought-after Rally Gauge Cluster, which includes a tachometer and other essential gauges.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Central Valley provides a home away from home for families while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital. The house features three wings with a total of 18 guest rooms. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.

