Volkswagen Finally Gives the 2026 Tiguan R-Line Turbo the Power It Needs

The new VW Tiguan already gets more power than before, but this version puts it in contention with its rivals.

We’ve already seen the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan a fair bit, both in European form and in “long-wheelbase” version, which we’ll actually get here in the U.S. We also know the baseline specs, with this new model offering up 201 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine (17 more than before). While it is a little bit lighter this time around…well, 201 horsepower just isn’t enough when you have, say, a 250-horsepower Mazda CX-5 or a 302-horsepower Toyota RAV4 Prime as potential options. To that end, VW aims to sort the power issue with a new SEL R-Line Turbo model, revealed at this year’s New York Auto Show.

Essentially, the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo uses the same EA888 evo5 four-cylinder engine as the rest of the lineup. However, we know it’s capable of more grunt because it’s in the GTI hot hatchback, as well. In this case, the automaker’s engineers turned up the wick to the point you could reasonably call this a “Tiguan GTI” of sorts, because it actually makes more power than VW’s iconic hatch. Here, you get 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

That’s still not class-leading, but it is a far better prospect for small SUV buyers who actually want some oomph than what the Tiguan’s offered in past generations. Again, it’s worth noting we’re still better off across the lineup than the second-gen model, where we received a miserly 184 horsepower. You can say “power isn’t everything” and to a broad extent that’s true, especially with a daily driver, but that just wasn’t enough.

To achieve the higher power output, Volkswagen lowered the compression ratio to 10.5-to-1 (so running a richer fuel mixture), while strengthening the pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft and fitting a larger turbocharger. There’s also oil cooling for the pistons, and the automaker brought in variable valve lift on the intake and exhaust sides in the pursuit of better performance. While juicing up your small crossover will inevitably hurt fuel economy, VW’s thought of that too, using the Miller cycle (versus the old Tiguan’s “Budack” cycle, basically closing the intake valve later in the intake stroke of the four-cycle process to draw in more air, for the sake of better fuel economy while still achieving a higher power output).

The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo adds in larger brake discs than the other models, but still uses an 8-speed automatic transmission and gets paddle shifters. Naturally, this being the top-of-the-range trim, you’ll also get standard all-wheel drive.

The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo comes loaded, as you’d expect.

Inside, the most powerful Turbo model gets the full range of features VW can throw at its new Tiguan. That means you get a 15-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and a host of leather (including Varenna quilted leather seats). Speaking of feature set, the R-Line Turbo also brings in VW’s front light bar on the outside, as well as an illuminated badge, a two-tone paint scheme with a black roof and black mirror caps, and standard 20-inch alloy wheels.

Other headline features with this top trim include a triple-zone automatic climate control system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with a massaging function, wireless smartphone charging and 30-clor ambient lighting. You even get a head-up display, so the phrase “fully loaded” certainly applies here.

Here’s the rub, and you know what’s coming: the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo won’t come cheaply. It will go on sale later this fall, and while we don’t know how much it will cost just yet, it will probably land in the mid-$40,000 range. Keep in mind we already know the standard R-Line — the one that’s still a turbo but not the Turbo — will set you back at least $41,200. Add in a whack of extra horsepower? That will most likely set you back a couple grand, if not a little more.

Andre had a chance to get hands-on with the new Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo in New York, and you can check that out below: