Hyundai Previews Next Ioniq EV Crossover With “Seven” Concept: News

Hyundai just launched the Ioniq 5, but that’s just the first car on the roadmap — more are coming in the next three years. (Images: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Seven Concept will debut on November 17.

Meet Hyundai’s next all-electric crossover. Well, at least a concept foreshadowing what will arrive in a couple years’ time. The automaker laid out a roadmap including both the Ioniq 6 sedan and the Ioniq 7 crossover, and this looks like it will ultimately turn into the later within the next few years.

“Seven captures Hyundai Motor’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era,” Hyundai announced Wednesday. To that end, the concept centers around a lounge concept, as something that reimagines not just the powertrain, but the idea of the car as we know it. As with past designs like the “Prophecy” — the forebear to the upcoming Ioniq 6 — the Seven uses “parametric pixel” as a hallmark of its design identity.







Hyundai touts the Seven and its interior materials as an “eco-friendly mobility experience”, though the company has yet to provide more specific details at the moment.

The 2021 LA Auto Show is just a few weeks away, so we won’t have too much longer to find out more about what’s coming. Tune in at 9:55 AM Pacific Time for the debut, and from there the concept will be on display to the general public from November 19 – 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

