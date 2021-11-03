Volkswagen Just Dropped The Coupe-Styled ID.5 Crossover For Europe: News

VW’s expanding its EV lineup to coupe-like crossovers with the ID.5 — though it’s just going to Europe at the moment. (Images: Volkswagen)

The next Volkswagen ‘ID.’ model headed our way is likely a large crossover.

What you’re looking at here is a fastback version of the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover and its all-wheel drive, GTX performance variant. The new ID.5 builds on the brand’s growing lineup, though like the ID.3 hatchback and the larger, Chinese-market ID.6 crossover, it’s most likely not coming to the United States.

Still, you never know for certain and that picture could change somewhere down the road. The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX also bring in more technological updates over its ID.4 sibling, so we may see those features work their way into U.S.-bound models. For example, the ID.5 gets a new “generation 3.0” software bundle to allow over-the-air software updates. The software suite also improves charging performance and voice controls, which can both be frustrating pain points in the ID.4 at the moment.

On the styling front, the new Volkswagen ID.5 clearly trades some practicality for the sake of that fastback look. Thanks to the MEB platform, though, it only loses under half an inch of headroom (12 mm) from the ID.4. Cargo space does take a bigger hit, with 19.4 cubic feet with the seats in place (against 30.3 cubic feet), and 55.1 cubic feet (instead of 64.2) with the seats down.

The GTX performance model will launch with the standard “Pro” versions

Unlike the ID.4, Volkswagen’s more stylish version will launch with its all-wheel drive GTX variant as an option. That setup uses a dual motor setup with a total output of 295 horsepower. The standard, rear-wheel drive ID.5 will sport a single, rear-mounted motor with up to 201 horsepower in the “Pro Performance” guise.

Volkswagen is targeting anywhere from 298 to 323 miles of range from the car’s 77-kWh battery pack. That’s using the more generous WLTP cycle, so its real-world range likely lands in roughly the same ball park as the ID.4 crossover.

European customers will see the new Volkswagen ID.5 in the first quarter of 2022, and it will be built at the company’s Zwickau plant in Germany. VW confirmed that it will not come to the U.S., for the moment, though it seems its German factory will supplant some of its ID.4 production with this new coupe version, while North American-market ID.4 production shifts to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Even though we won’t get this car over here, at least we do now get the performance ID.4, which you can check out in the video below: