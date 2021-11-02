Shelby Foreshadows The Future With Mustang Mach-E Concept At SEMA: Debut

Working on making this EV lighter and stronger (thus – faster) the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept looks ready for production.

The 2021 version that was modified by Shelby has electric all-wheel drive (e-AWD) and the Performance Edition Extended Range Battery. Which does give the Mach-E more range, but it’s heavy. The Shelby team focused on materials and technologies that reduce weight. On top of that, they added strength to various components, all of which increase performance.

In some ways, electric vehicles (EVs) are not as much fun for tuners. At least, that’s the case for the moment. The biggest challenge EV tuners have to face is the excessive weight of EVs. While their performance tends to beat out normal internal combustion, range and handling can be an issue. If you subtract heavy components that help harness the weighty battery, you can compromise the vehicle’s integrity.

What’s being done with the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept makes a lot of sense. The team used graphene infused carbon fiber body pieces which include the front fascia assembly front fender panels and hood. They also added composite suspension components. Shelby added custom one-piece forged Monoblock wheels, and “E V specific” lightweight tires.

“From the stunning exterior to cutting edge materials and powertrain enhancements, we explored every element to improve function and performance. We leveraged lessons learned while secretly testing many of the leading EV’s on the market over the past several years. Our concept Mustang Mach-E is a glimpse into a new generation of extraordinary vehicles planned for 2022, alongside our V8 powered cars and muscle trucks. At Shelby American, performance continues to be our business.” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American

It’s still a family business:

In the press release from Shelby, they quoted Carroll Shelby, shortly before he passed away, about the “green years.” He seemed excited about alternative fuels and electrification. While he never got a chance to see EVs flourish like they are, his grandson Aaron Shelby did mention his grandfather’s enthusiasm. This leads right into what Shelby is doing with the Mach-E GT.

Along with the performance addition, Shelby added racing stripes across the vehicle. They also added custom Recaro leather seats, and Shelby badging both inside and out. Finally, there is a Shelby official CSM identification number.

“Next year, Shelby American will commemorate an important milestone,” said Patterson. “We’ll celebrate our 60th anniversary with the broadest range of performance vehicles in our history. From continuation Shelby Cobras to EV’s, sports cars, SUV’s and muscle trucks, this is a golden era at Shelby American.” Shelby America

It looks like a very good chance that Shelby will deliver something very similar to this concept soon. Afterall, they can’t keep boosting V8 Mustangs forever. Right?

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT concept will be on display at the Ford booth at the 2021 SEMA show.